Trump popularity drops in Minnesota

Trump slump. The Star Tribune’s Maya Rao reports: “President Donald Trump’s popularity is on the decline in Minnesota, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll that shows a majority of likely voters disapprove of his job performance. … Statewide, 56 percent disapprove of Trump, while 39 percent approve. The Republican president remains popular with his base, with 95 percent of Republicans in support, along with 86 percent of those who voted for him in 2016. … Trump also won higher marks for his handling of the economy and jobs, with 48 percent approval vs. 45 percent who disapproved. Still, his overall negative rating his risen noticeably since the last Minnesota Poll in January, where he had a 45 percent approval rating across the state.”

Followup on this story. The AP reports (via MPR): “Minneapolis police have finished their investigation into a sexual assault allegation against Chinese billionaire Richard Liu and have turned the case over to prosecutors. … Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says prosecutors will review the evidence and make a charging decision. There is no deadline. … The founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com was arrested Aug. 31 in Minneapolis on suspicion of felony rape. A police report doesn’t provide details. Liu was released and returned to China.”

The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports: “A $6.5 million… The gift comes from the estate of Marty Ryan and Richard Sterbenz, a Somerset, Wis., couple who ran the meat-trading business Dalson Foods and realty company Richmar Industries. … The men never went to college but were supporters of higher education.”

Cal-who? City Pages’s Jay Boller report: “The purge of slave-crazed South Carolina politician John C. Calhoun continues in Minneapolis. … On Tuesday, residents of the CARAG neighborhood voted 78-71 to change their neighborhood’s name to South Uptown, narrowly edging out the other replacement candidate, Bryant Square. … ‘There was general agreement that the name needed to be changed,’ says Scott Engel, executive coordinator of CARAG. ‘People seemed satisfied at the end — they were both good options.’”

In other news…

Duluth News Tribune: “Newspapers are now making their readers pay to publish some letters to the editor” [City Pages]

Spicy Limes: “8 electric scooters charging at once cause fire in St. Paul garage” [Pioneer Press]

Bogged down: “Another bog — not nearly as big — floats across same northern Minnesota lake” [Fargo Forum]

Good job, kids: “Austin elementary school named one of nation’s healthiest” [Rochester Post Bulletin]