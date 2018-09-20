Wetterling files to be released Thursday

MPR’s Kristi Marohn writes: Many of the documents covering the 27-year investigation into Jacob Wetterling’s 1989 kidnapping will be released publicly Thursday for the first time. Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson has scheduled a press conference at 10:06 a.m. at the law enforcement center in downtown St. Cloud. Gudmundson will give a presentation on the key elements of the case and take questions from the media. A thumb drive with the files will be available afterward.”

Related: Also for MPR, Cody Nelson reports, “A day before investigators were set to release a massive investigative file on the abduction of Jacob Wetterling, his parents Patty and Jerry Wetterling said it’s still ‘difficult to relive those dark days’ after the 11-year-old was kidnapped in rural St. Joseph, Minn. ‘With time, our family is healing and getting stronger and we appreciate all of the efforts to make things better for future victims of crime, their families and for all of us’, reads the Wetterlings’ statement, released through their lawyer Doug Kelley on Tuesday.”

The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel writes: “U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison’s former girlfriend Karen Monahan has posted a medical document on social media that shows she told a doctor in 2017 that she had been in an abusive relationship with Ellison. Monahan, who said Ellison domestically abused her in 2016, shared the patient progress notes from Nov. 2017 on Twitter several times this week. Ellison, who is running for Minnesota attorney general, has denied the allegation, which emerged in August.”

Says a KARE-TV story , “The Minnesota Supreme Court hasThe decision was released Tuesday, denying a petition from the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services to further review the release of Thomas Ray Duvall, who has spent the last 30 years locked up for several violent rapes of teen girls between the 1970s and 1980s.”

Also at MPR, this from Riham Feshir: “Hennepin County prosecutors say some evidence in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor is confidential data and shouldn’t be disclosed publicly before the trial for the shooting of Justine Ruszczyk, who’s also known with the surname Damond. Prosecutors said in a court filing Wednesday public disclosure of the documents could prevent Noor from receiving a fair trial, and that some of the material is so comprehensive that it goes beyond the issue of probable cause.”

Marianne Combs at MPR reports, “Garrison Keillor, longtime host of A Prairie Home Companion, is selling his St. Paul home, according to a private real estate listing. The house, a 10,000 square foot Georgian Revival on St. Paul’s Summit Avenue, is being sold by David and Dan Duddingston, real estate agents who are also known for their active participation in DFL politics and fundraising. … The Duddingstons posted a description of the house on their Facebook page in September, with an asking price of $2.495 million.”

Says Mara Gottfried in the PiPress, “The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has turned its investigation into the fatal shooting of William James Hughes by St. Paul police officers over to the Ramsey County attorney’s office, the state agency said Wednesday. … The first officers to arrive, Vince Adams and Matt Jones, entered an enclosed porch, Axtell said. Adams knocked on an apartment door and a man could be heard saying, ‘I will kill you’ and then Hughes opened the door, Axtell has said. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi previously said his office will analyze all the evidence gathered by the BCA to decide whether the officers’ use of lethal force was justified under the law.”

Kristen Leigh Painter of the Strib reports, “Delta Air Lines has quietly raised the checked-bag fees on its U.S. flights, joining competitors that have also recently done so. The Atlanta-based airline, and largest carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, posted new rates of $30 for a passenger’s first checked bag and $40 for a second bag, each marking a $5 increase over the previous fees.”

Interesting map/graphic at Digg.com on how much monthly take-home pay is on $100k salary in different U.S. cities. Says L.V. Anderson, “Not surprisingly, New York City — which has not only a state income tax but also a local income tax — came out as the city with the lowest monthly take-home pay, at $5,574 a month. A number of cities in states without state income tax — namely Houston, Jacksonville, Anchorage, Las Vegas, Seattle, Cheyenne, Memphis, Sioux Falls and Manchester — came out with the highest take-home pay, $6,329 a month. On the one hand, that extra 13.5% effective income sounds nice… on the other hand, we like roads, schools, public transportation, the social safety net and other things that state and local taxes pay for.”