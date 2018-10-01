Lawmakers want hearings on safety, spending at Department of Corrections

KSTP-TV reports: “After the recent deaths of two Minnesota corrections officers on duty and a rise in offender assaults against corrections officers, two state lawmakers told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS ‘this threat against corrections officers has to stop.’ Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, told KSTP as chair of the Judiciary Committee, he plans to hold hearings on spending and safety issues regarding the DOC. … Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, said she supports hearings on recent DOC problems … .”

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “An 18-year-old man was found dead after an apparent fall from a residence hall at Bemidji State University, officials said Sunday. Officials have identified the man as a visitor not enrolled at BSU. According to a statement, Bemidji police officers were called to Tamarack Hall, a 12-story building on campus, about an injured person lying on the ground. Efforts to provide medical care were unsuccessful. The man’s body has been taken to the Ramsey County medical examiners office for autopsy.”

The Star Tribune’s Eric Roper writes, “A roaring fire that consumes Twin Cities trash every year may soon be extinguished, sending mountains of extra waste into the metro area’s landfills. Great River Energy (GRE) says it will close its Elk River waste-to-energy operation if no one steps forward to buy it by this fall. The two likeliest bidders — Anoka County and Hennepin County — aren’t interested. If the incinerator and metal recovery facility close, more than 250,000 tons of extra trash will likely head instead to the region’s landfills.”

MPR reports: “A longtime Minnesota art mystery may soon be solved, as a new effort launches this week to determine whether a painting at St. Olaf College is by famed artist Edvard Munch — or an imposter. On Monday, a group of art authenticators will examine an unfinished painting of violinist Eva Mudocci that has long been rumored to be one of Munch’s works. … The unfinished painting known as ‘Eva’ was donated to St. Olaf in Northfield, Minn., in 1999, part of alumni Richard Tetlie’s 2,000-piece art collection.”

At The Washington Post Aaron Blake and Dave Weigel write, “The scene at the hearing — in which Kavanaugh was defending himself against allegations of sexual assault — has at once thrust Klobuchar into the national spotlight and reinforced what could be her central shortcoming as a 2020 contender for the presidency. In a party that by most accounts is searching for liberals and powerful personalities to counteract President Trump, Klobuchar has crafted a brand almost diametrically opposed to that. In many ways, Klobuchar’s running and winning in 2020 would defy conventional wisdom, just as Trump did in 2016. Yet more and more, she is finding herself earning strong reviews from partisan crowds, often on the strength of understated moments such as Thursday’s and the idea that she is essentially the complete antithesis of Trump.”

Emily Tillett at CBS News reports , “‘I think it’s really important that the FBI get to the bottom of the evidence here, because what happened in that hearing was that a number of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle said that they respected Dr. Ford, that they thought she had dignity, that they found her testimony compelling,’ Klobuchar said. ‘Well, you don’t respect her if you don’t try to figure out what actually happened.’”

As for Sen. Klobuchar’s “Saturday Night Live” “appearance,” The Hill’s Emily Birnbaum writes, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Saturday praised comedian Rachel Dratch’s depiction of her on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ saying it was ‘so good’ that it ‘got my daughter to text me’. … SNL opened its new season with a parody of last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing during which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testified after the woman accusing him of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford.”

Says a Duluth News Tribune story, “The Duluth Grill was recently highlighted in People Magazine’s October 2018 edition as Minnesota’s best breakfast restaurant. The feature was part of an issue showcasing the top eateries for breakfast food in each state. Spotlighted in the magazine was the grill’s recipe for Smoked Salmon Hash Skillet, featuring salmon smoked at OMC, Duluth Grill’s sister restaurant.”

A Strib story by Paul Walsh says, “A mother is on the run with at least three of her children in defiance of a court order, and her husband is in jail on a murder charge, authorities in southern Minnesota said Sunday. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Izetta Cooley, 39, and 10-year-old Mateo, 11-year-old Mollycia and 16-year-old Morgan. Authorities ‘strongly suspect’ that two other Cooley children, Mojo, 13, and Marco, 17, are with their mother, said Sgt. Steve Sandvik of the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, though they haven’t been seen with her.”