Frey calls for firing over racist Christmas decorations at Minneapolis Fourth Police Precinct

Not a good look. WCCO reports: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the officer or city official who put ‘racist’ decorations on a Christmas tree in north Minneapolis’ 4th Precinct police station will be fired. … The mayor issued the stern statement Friday, after images appeared on social media, showing a Christmas tree in the precinct decorated with empty Takis bags, Newport cigarette boxes and Popeyes Chicken cups.”

This whole affair is very Minneapolis, 2018. City Pages’ Susan Du reports: “The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola, who’s been dutifully relaying each thrilling episode of the Minneapolis’ various sidewalk clearing strategies, decided to check if the council’s able-bodied members were themselves in compliance. … He found just one errant homeowner: Lisa Bender, who racked up seven complaints last winter alone. The city had to send someone to shovel her sidewalk, fining her $149, the Star Tribune reported. … But after the Strib (which owns City Pages) reported its findings, Bender took to Twitter to accuse the paper of calling her out just because she’s a woman.”

Things are looking up in Duluth. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brooks Johnson reports: “A 15-story apartment building may soon be on the rise on East Superior Street in downtown Duluth. … The tower, which would replace the Voyageur Lakewalk Inn at 333 E. Superior St., is slated to include 204 rental units with retail on the ground floor. Developers want to attract an urban grocery store to fill much of that street-level space. … ‘It’s a skyline changer,’ said Brian Forcier of Titanium Partners.”

To be fair, pretty much everyone has a podcast these days. The AP’s Steve Karnowski reports: “Nearly a year after he resigned his U.S. Senate seat amid sexual misconduct allegations, Al Franken is testing whether he can make a comeback in the #MeToo era. … The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ funnyman released a podcast on health care this week, just days after a Thanksgiving Day Facebook post in which he mused how much he missed ‘being in the fight every day.’”

In other news…

On tap for this weekend: the white stuff. “Snow Saturday for southern Minn. and metro; highest totals south” [MPR]

How about electric skis? “In comes winter, out go app-based electric scooters” [MPR]

Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday: “Inver Grove Heights to get new brew pub in former Ruby Tuesday” [Pioneer Press]

Minneapolis is #2: “Bucking national trend, Seattle millennials least likely to live at home with parents” [Seattle Times]

More like Minnesota Bi-Monthly: “Minnesota Monthly to reduce print frequency to 6 issues a year” [Star Tribune]

Why not go with the best? “Ryan Pleased With Budget Committee Portrait — Even if Artist Was a Minnesotan” [Roll Call]