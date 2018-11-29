Jury awards $17M to Heinrich victim Jared Scheierl

Big award. The St. Cloud Times’ Alyssa Zaczek reports: “A Stearns County District Court judge has awarded Jared Scheierl over $17 million in a civil lawsuit against Danny Heinrich, according to court documents. … In a ruling dated Tuesday, Judge Andrew R. Pearson ordered Heinrich pay over $17 million in damages to Jared Scheierl, who he assaulted when Scheierl was 12 years old.”

It’s happening. MPR’s Jiwon Choi and Briana Bierschbach write: “Key public officials will be on hand in Hopkins Friday for the ceremonial groundbreaking of Southwest Light Rail — a project that almost never happened. … It took more than a decade, but on Friday, key stakeholders and public officials will break ground on the Southwest Light Rail line.”

New parks boss. KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports: “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has voted to start negotiations to hire Al Bangoura as the new park superintendent in charge of the city’s 6,000 acres of parkland, 550 employees and 180 parks.”

St. Paul city hall mural changes. The Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson reports: “Barry Frantum remembers the first time he stood in the St. Paul City Council chambers and saw the murals lining the walls. When he looked up, he saw images of black men loading cargo onto a riverboat and of two American Indian men looking up at a white priest holding a crucifix. … ‘I was so stunned,’ said Frantum, an East Side resident who is a member of the Lakota tribe. ‘You walk in and you turn left, and, bam! It just smacks you in the face.’”

In other news…

It was rough out there: “Messy morning commute in the metro, drive times doubling” [KSTP]

This could help: “Minneapolis-to-Burnsville transit line gets federal funding” [Pioneer Press]

There’s still time to apply: “Deadline extended for new regent applications” [Minnesota Daily]

Our own Jason Lewis: “Major League Baseball donated $1,000 to Minnesota congressman who made racist and misogynistic remarks” [Chicago Tribune]

Plans to maintain the murals: “Intermedia Arts sells its Minneapolis home for $3.5 million” [Star Tribune]