Osseo transgender student alleges harassment over bathroom incident

WCCO-TV reports: “A video posted to Facebook is going viral as it appears to show a Twin Cities transgender teen being confronted in a bathroom by school staff, who at one point open a stall door as she’s sitting on the toilet. The post was published Wednesday afternoon, and the videos in it have been viewed more than 460,000 times. In the post’s caption, the teen accuses the principal and other staff at Osseo Senior High of “violating” her. … A spokesperson for Osseo Schools said in a statement, “social media posts are significantly misrepresenting the incident and that staff works very hard every day to help ensure an inclusive school where all students feel welcome, respected and safe.”

Says Tim Pugmire at MPR, “Let the shouting resume. A controversial mute button that Republicans had installed in the Minnesota House chamber will disappear when the new DFL majority takes charge in January. … The button allows the presiding officer at the rostrum to shut off members’ microphones in the House chamber. Its installation came during Capitol renovations and following the especially chaotic closing minutes of the 2015 session. Many lawmakers were unaware of the button’s existence until microphones went quiet at times during another chaotic close in 2016.”

At Esquire, Jeff Gordinier offers a list of the 20 best new restaurants in the USA. Three are the Twin Cities. “True story: As I stood outside Hai Hai in early spring, a truck sped by on University Avenue and sprayed me from head to toe with dirty snow and gutter water. It’s a testament to the sunny energy of Hai Hai that I didn’t care.”

In the Strib, Emma Nelson says, “After years of planning and construction, Allianz Field in St. Paul is nearing completion — but negotiations with local leaders, residents and business owners are far from over.’ to support the people who live and work near the stadium. Though there are few details at this point, officials say whatever the fund pays for — whether it’s public art, facade improvements for small businesses or cleanup after major events — will be based on what residents want.”

Also, this from Stribber Paul Walsh, “A 78-year-old woman picked up a Hennepin County jail escapee soon after he clambered down from an upper floor of the downtown building and drove him miles away before he was caught later that morning outside her suburban home, according to a newly filed court document. … The Sheriff’s Office said the woman has not been arrested and would not say whether it would seek charges against her.”

Also from Walsh: “A Twin Cities man used ‘substantial resourcefulness and cunning’ in faking his own greed-inspired death seven years ago along an Eastern European roadside and told investigators by telephone that he’d rather live with his new love interest on an apple farm than risk prison in the United States … [U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine] Menendez revealed in her detention ruling that Igor Vorotinov arranged for the stand-in corpse to be dressed in his clothes and planted his identification documents on the unwitting cohort before placing the body along a roadside in the Moldovan village of Cojusna. Irina Vorotinov immediately went to Moldova, identified the body as her ex-husband’s and had the corpse cremated. She returned to the United States with the ashes in an urn and death certificate in hand. It is still unclear who the corpse belonged to.”

At MPR, Mark Zdechlik reports, “A relatively new shingles vaccine that can dramatically reduce the likelihood of developing the painful condition has become so popular that clinics and pharmacies are having trouble keeping it in stock. Shingles is a blistery flare-up of the chicken pox virus, which lingers in nerve tissue after chickenpox goes away. GlaxoSmithKline’s new Shingrix is more than 90 percent effective in heading off shingles in people over 50 with the full complement of two doses within six months of each other. That’s a big improvement over what had been available, and Shingrix has been so much in demand its manufacturer hasn’t been able to produce adequate supplies.”

In the PiPress, Mara Gottfried writes, “The St. Paul City Council will vote next week on a $75,000 settlement with a bystander who was bitten by a police dog over the summer. Police said they were responding to a weapons call in July when a K-9 bit Glenn Slaughter, 34, who was not involved in the incident. Slaughter was leaving home in Dayton’s Bluff, heading to work. The case, which came on the heels of other high-profile K-9 bites in St. Paul, led the mayor and police chief to announce that the city’s police dogs would be used more sparingly amid ‘significant changes.’”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bruce Vielmetti has this: “A 28-year-old Kiel man with a host of long-running personal problems was sentenced to 4½ years in federal prison Thursday for putting items into some links at a Johnsonville Sausage factory in March. Jonathan T. Lane, who had just started on the quality control line a few weeks prior, said he just wanted to go home early when he slipped a cigarette paper one day, and a piece of wire three days later, into sausages at the Sheboygan Falls plant in March. He then pulled them from the production line and alerted supervisors, causing a shutdown. No contaminated products ever left the factory.”