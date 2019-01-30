Xcel to central Minnesota: Turn down your thermostats

Live up to your name. WCCO has a report on Xcel encouraging folks in central Minnesota to reduce their natural gas use: “‘We need those in Becker, Big Lake, Chisago City, Lindstrom, Princeton, and Isanti to reduce use of natural gas. Until further notice, you are urged to turn down your thermostat to 60 degrees or lower and avoid the use of other natural gas appliances including hot water,’ Xcel Energy said. Xcel Energy says residents’ cooperation is critical to prevent widespread natural gas outages. The company also suggests using electric space heaters.”

Protecting and serving. Liz Sawyer at the Star Tribune follows Minneapolis police Sgt. Grant Snyder as he distributes winter gear to those in need: “Over a 48-hour stretch, Snyder gave away more than 100 pairs of donated hats and gloves. ‘It’s what we should’ve been doing all along,’ said Snyder, the Police Department’s homeless liaison. ‘This is an opportunity to serve the community in a way that doesn’t involve handcuffs.'”

Heart-warming. John Myers at the Duluth News Tribune has the story of the husband and wife who finished first and second in this year’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon: “After hugging her kids, husband and dogs — in that order — [Jennifer] Freking gave all the credit to her dogs, saying she never thought she would pass three other mushers in the final leg. ‘I never thought that, but they were telling me otherwise,’’ Jennifer Freking said, pointing at her dogs. ‘They were on fire tonight. Sometimes you get these cold nights and they just love to fly.‘”

Warmed by the national spotlight. Four Washington Post reporters, including Christopher Ingraham, share our pain with the rest of the nation: “To save money on transportation, [Katrina] Portis walks about 15 minutes from her home to her job as a patient care assistant. She braved the frigid chill with a fur coat, pink hat, two layers of gloves and leggings under her jeans. As a Chicago native, she thought she was used to the cold; a year in Minnesota has reset her thermostat. ‘Not this type of Arctic,’ she said. ‘I feel like I can survive anything. Minnesota is making me survive anything.‘”

Doomed algal blooms? Kirsti Marohn at MPR News finds the silver lining in our Polar Vortex: “Thicker ice usually means a later ice-out in the spring, Engel said. That slows the growth of plants and algae because the snow-covered ice blocks out the sun from the depths of the lake where they form.”

Senate stalls. Emily Haavik at KARE has a short on the Minnesota Senate canceling hearings on Wednesday: “‘Due to the extreme weather forecasted for tomorrow, and in the interest of the safety of members of the public who have interest in attending committee, all of tomorrow’s hearings have been cancelled by their respective chairs,’ Communications Director Katie Fulkerson said in a statement. ‘The Senate will officially remain open, however, and Senators/staff will commute into the office at their own discretion.'”

In non-weather news …

DHS hacked again: “2nd recent, large DHS data breach affects 3K people” [KSTP]

Foxconned: “Foxconn may not build $10B Wisconsin plant Trump touted” [NBC News]

Seems about right: “Planning Commission approves new Planned Parenthood Uptown clinic” [Southwest Journal]

Get ’em, JayCee: “Minneapolis powerlifter JayCee Cooper told she can’t compete because she’s trans” [City Pages]

Grey Goose would like a word: “Benson scores big with Gray Duck vodka” [West Central Tribune]