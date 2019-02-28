Allianz Field ready for Minnesota United season opener

Might take a while for the snow to melt. KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “The new stadium that will be home to the Minnesota United is complete and ready for fans when the soccer club opens its home season April 13. … Allianz Field has officially been turned over to Minnesota United by project manager Mortenson Construction. The $250 million, privately funded stadium has been under construction since June of 2017.”

Rooting for the home team. The Associated Press reports (via the St. Cloud Times): “In her more than two terms as a U.S. senator representing Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar has built a reputation as an effective champion for consumer safety, sponsoring bills that improve swimming pool safety, ban lead in children’s products and tackle the nation’s opioid crisis. … But Klobuchar, who announced two weeks ago she will contend for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has also forcefully advocated for the medical device industry — a huge employer in her home state — in ways that complicate her reputation as a consumer defender.”

But … our … parking. WCCO reports: “A researcher at the University of Minnesota is advising planners to promote biking in their communities if they want to design transport systems that would improve commuter well-being. … Yingling Fan, a professor that the university’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs, was a co-author on a study that found that cycling, when compared to driving, walking and taking public transit, is the mode of transport most associated with feelings of happiness.”

First the Confucius Institute and now this. The Minnesota Daily’s Jake Steinberg reports: “The University of Minnesota has suspended its relationship with the world’s largest telecommunications equipment company. … In a memorandum sent to University deans on Feb. 14, Vice President for Research Chris Cramer said the University will no longer accept money, enter into contracts or approve information exchange with Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The company is under federal indictment for stealing trade secrets, violating sanctions against Iran and committing bank fraud, among other charges.”

