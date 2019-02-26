Anoka-Hennepin schools sued over treatment of transgender student

Says WCCO-TV, “The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and nonprofit Gender Justice filed a lawsuit against Anoka-Hennepin School District Monday based on its alleged mistreatment of a transgender student. … According to ACLU-MN staff attorney David McKinney, the teen started at Coon Rapids High School in 2015. McKinney said after joining the boys’ swim team and using the boys’ locker room for months, the school board stepped in in February of 2016 and told the student he would be disciplined if he continued to use the locker room.”

For MPR, Kirsti Marohn reports: “Google’s plan to build a $600 million data center in the central Minnesota city of Becker is drawing support from both renewable energy advocates and local government officials fretting the impending closure of a large, coal-fired power plant. … Xcel will retire two of Sherco’s three generators in the next seven years. Google is working with Xcel to ensure that electricity used to power the data center will come from renewable sources. Meanwhile, Google officials await word on what state and local tax breaks they could get for the project.”

Also at MPR, Riham Feshir says: “Hennepin County prosecutors want to use former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor’s pre-arrest silence against him at trial, according to a memo filed Monday that details attempts to get Noor to speak with investigators as well as a secret grand jury. … In new court documents, prosecutors say there were repeated attempts to gather a statement from Noor on what happened the night of the shooting. They argue that his invocation of the Fifth Amendment outside of an interrogation context and pre-arrest makes it invalid, therefore admissible as evidence that could be used against him.”

For The Hill, Michael Burke reports, “Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Monday issued an executive order withdrawing the state’s National Guard troops from the southern border. Evers said in a tweet that there is not evidence of a crisis at the border and there is thus ‘no justification’ for having troops there.”

This from

: “There was good news and bad news for the Ankeny Centennial High School students who traveled to St. Paul, Minnesota, this weekend for a show choir competition. The good news: The school’s Spectrum show choir was named grand champion of the Hastings ‘Swingin’ on the River’ competition …. The bad news: It’s taking them much longer than anticipated to bring home the trophies. … As of Monday afternoon, the students — who account for about one-third of the Ankeny Centennial student body — remained in St. Paul, unsure when they would arrive home.”

From the AP: “A Minnesota company is preparing to conduct exploratory drilling for gold near Silver City in the Black Hills National Forest in South Dakota and two other companies have withdrawn bids to drill on forest land. Forest Service officials are working on an agreement with Big Rock Exploration that would require the company to fund an environmental analysis, the Rapid City Journal reported. Mark Van Every, Forest Service supervisor, said Big Rock Exploration wants to drill around 40 holes on national forest land. The proposed drill sites are near the west end of the Pactola Reservoir, in an area accessible by roads.”

From KMSP-TV, Hobie Artigue says: “Perfect 10’s in gymnastics do happen, but not very often. In fact, at the Minnesota State High School meet, it had never been done before. Champlin Park’s Chaney Neu’s perfect performance on Saturday is now a first for the Minnesota State High School League.”

For the Star Tribune, Shannon Prather writes, “Though a half-century has passed since Interstate 94 plowed through St. Paul’s historic Rondo district, there are many who still remember the trauma of that disruption and view the unsightly Dale Street bridge over the freeway as a blemish from that time. Now Ramsey County plans to replace that narrow, utilitarian 1960s-era span with a new bridge that comes with sweeping walkways, green space, and art, poetry, even dance steps etched into the pavement. The bridge will nod to Rondo’s history as a vibrant African-American neighborhood that has persevered despite the displacement decades ago of more than 600 black families.”