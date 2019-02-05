Augsburg prof who used N-word in class suspended

Currently suspended over a “range of issues.” City Pages’s Hannah Jones reports: “In October, during an honors seminar called ‘The Scholar Citizen,’ Augsburg University history professor Phillip Adamo had his class discuss James Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time. In the book, Baldwin, an African American man, attempts to convey the experience of living as a black person in 1960s America to white readers. … The way Adamo tells it, a student in the class quoted a sentence from the book: ‘You can really only be destroyed by believing that you really are what the white world calls a…’ … You can fill in the blank from there. Baldwin did, and so did the student, according to Adamo. This, allegedly, took some other students aback, which prompted Adamo to ask whether it was ‘appropriate to use the word if the author had used it.’ But as he asked that question, he used the word himself.”

Farming to be difficult, uncertain this year. MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “February is typically when Minnesota farmers call on their banks for loans to get them from spring planting to the fall harvest. Even in the best of times, those conversations can be a little uncomfortable. … This year, they could be gut-churning. … A global trade war together with years of low crop prices is cultivating worries of financial hardship in farm country. After several years of bad crop prices, many farmers have used up the money saved in good times and now, many can’t pay off existing debt — yet must still take on more debt to get a crop in the ground.”

A fuller accounting of Minnesota Dems’ statement SotU guests. The AP reports (via WCCO): “ Some members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation are making statements via the guests they’ve invited to watch President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. … Sen. Tina Smith is hosting Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the nation’s highest-ranking Native American woman ever elected to executive office. … Rep. Angie Craig, a new member of the House Agriculture Committee, invited Mazeppa farmer Katie Brenny.”

Don’t be fooled by all the fake Norths out there. Also from the AP (via KARE): “Minnesota’s state tourism agency has unveiled a new marketing campaign based on the slogan ‘Find Your True North.’ … The True North campaign was announced Monday at Explore Minnesota Tourism’s annual conference. Officials say it leverages the ‘Bold North’ tagline from last year’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis, and efforts to use Minnesota’s northern latitude to set it apart from other Midwestern states.”

