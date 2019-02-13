Cars rarely towed in southwest Minneapolis during snow emergencies

Headline on this one probably wouldn’t have had the same impact if it included “and there’s a pretty reasonable explanation for that.” The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “During every snow emergency in Minneapolis, hundreds of parked vehicles are towed from city streets to make way for snowplows. But the tow trucks rarely visit the city’s southwest corner. … The discrepancy shows little has changed since five years ago, when tow trucks were nowhere to be seen in the southwest corner.”

Eaves of destruction. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “This is not what you want to hear from a guy standing on your roof in February. … ‘It’s pretty bad. There’s ice on everything,’ said Jake Weber as he stood atop a house Tuesday in St. Paul. “It’s as bad as anything I’ve ever seen.” … Weber isn’t one for exaggeration. He doesn’t have time. He works for a company called the Ice Dam Guys, and he and his colleagues are insanely busy fighting that well-known scourge of Midwestern winters: the roof ice dam.”

Some in Minneapolis Jewish community still have questions about Rep. Omar. The Pioneer Press’s Dave Orrick writes: “Ilhan Omar has been talked to about this before. … Last year, before she was elected to the House of Representatives, before she emerged from a crowded Democratic field in Minnesota’s liberal 5th Congressional District, leaders of Minneapolis’ Jewish community fashioned what could be described as an anti-Semitic intervention of Omar, a rising star of the left whose remarks had made many fellow Democrats in the Jewish community uncomfortable. … This is relevant because Omar, a freshman member of Congress, has come under fire this week after suggesting on Twitter that supporters of Israel in Congress are bought and paid for by a bipartisan pro-Israel lobbying group. To many, the remark went beyond a critique of money’s influence in politics and evoked the anti-Semitic myth that Jews seek to control the world via money.”

Cop keeps his job. The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus report: “The Minnesota Supreme Court has rejected the City of Richfield’s efforts to fire a police officer accused of using excessive force, ruling that the city must comply with a labor arbitrator’s decision to reinstate the officer. … Richfield Police Officer Nate Kinsey was fired in 2016 after he was caught on tape striking a young Somali man on the back of the head and swearing at him, an incident denounced by the Somali Human Rights Commission. Kinsey failed to report the use of force, as required. … The Supreme Court decision, released Wednesday morning, supports the authority of labor arbitrators, who are held by law as the final judges of law and fact.”

In other news …

