DNR approves walleye harvest on Mille Lacs

If you like your walleye you can keep your walleye. The Star Tribune’s Tony Kennedy reports: “State and tribal fisheries biologists are seeing enough balance in the Mille Lacs walleye population to revive an open-water harvest on the popular fishing lake after several years of closures and tight catch-and-release limits.”

Sounds efficient. The Star Tribune’s James Walsh reports: “Amid the wailing and cursing that accompanies every serious snowfall in the city of St. Paul, Bryan Matson and his neighbors don’t worry about whether a snow emergency is declared. They simply fire up their snowblowers and clear the entire street — curb to curb — themselves.”

Not heading too far afield. WCCO reports: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who announced her presidential campaign in the midst of a snowstorm Sunday in downtown Minneapolis, is slated to hit the campaign trail this weekend, stopping at cities in Wisconsin and Iowa. … The senator, who is the only Midwestern candidate to enter the increasingly crowded field of Democratic presidential contenders, is making her first stop Saturday morning in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, her campaign says.”

MSP passenger counts soaring. KSTP reports: “Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reports it set a record in 2018 in terms of the total number of travelers coming through the terminals. … A total of 38,037,381 travelers passed through the airport last year, topping the record of 38,034,341 set the previous year.”

