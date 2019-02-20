Dunn Brothers, Chino Latino customers info may be compromised in data breach

Would you like your information compromised with that? FOX 9 has a piece on a data breach affecting a number of Minnesota dining establishments: “The data breach impacted dozens of locations across several states. Other affected businesses include Sebastian Joe’s and Chino Latino in Minneapolis, Pittsburgh Blue in Maple Grove, Burger Jones in Burnsville, Hoppers Bar And Grill in Waconia, Casa Rio in Anoka and Charlie’s Sports Bar and Grill in Becker. North Country Business Products is alerting shoppers that there may have been unauthorized access to their payment information.”

Raising the limit. Pete Passi at the Duluth News Tribune reports on a bill in the Minnesota Legislature that would give State Troopers a raise: “In recent years, State Patrol pay has slipped in relation to many other law enforcement jobs in Minnesota, said [Mike] LeDoux, vice president of the Minnesota State Patrol Troopers Association. He noted that from 2003 to 2013, troopers endured five years of frozen pay. LeDoux said the starting wage for the State Patrol — $54,789 per year — ranks well below what many first-year police officers make.“

Will the only Lynx be on the court? Tyler Ziegler at the Fargo Forum notes another repercussion of our warming climate: “For turkeys, pheasants and especially white tailed deer, warm winters make it much easier to find food.… The moose isn’t the only animal that might disappear from Minnesota. Lynx and possibly the Common loon, Minnesota’s state bird, might also move north as the climate warms.”

Taking names. Jake Steinberg at the Minnesota Daily has the task force recommendations for renaming certain University of Minnesota buildings: “In a thrice-delayed report, the Task Force on Building Names and Institutional History recommends removing Coffman Union, Nicholson Hall, Middlebrook Hall and Coffey Hall of their names.… The buildings are named after former University presidents and administrators whose ardent support of segregation was brought to light in the 2017 ‘A Campus Divided’ exhibit.”

In other news …

Paul Huttner and Cody Nelson at MPR News lay out MnDOT’s new goals for electric vehicles: “An effort to tackle climate change and move away from fossil fuels, the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s proposal, released last week, calls forThe electric vehicle target comes a month after a new state report shows that personal vehicles are among the largest greenhouse gas sources in Minnesota — emitting 23.3 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2016.”

