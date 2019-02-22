House votes to end marriage rape exception

Shocking this is still on the books. The AP reports (via the Strib): “The Minnesota House has voted to eliminate a defense that prevents people who rape a spouse or domestic partner from being prosecuted for criminal sexual conduct. … Rep. Zack Stephenson, the bill’s lead author, told lawmakers before the 130-0 vote Thursday that repealing the ‘marital rape exception’ will result in seven additional convictions per year.”

Plastics not fantastic. Bring Me The News’ Adam Uren reports: “Before you take out the recycling this week, better check there are no plastic egg cartons or take out containers in there. … That’s because Minneapolis is now not accepting two kinds of plastics in its bi-weekly collections: No. 6 plastics and black plastic of any number.”

Most hospitals don’t do this. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Jeff Kiger reports: “A national advocacy group has filed a federal complaint against Mayo Clinic over its use of live animals in training emergency medicine residents. … After talking to Mayo Clinic for more than a year, the Washington, D.C.-based Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed a complaint asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to investigate Mayo’s use of pigs in annual training emergency medical training. The complaint alleges Mayo Clinic’s use of live animals violates the federal Animal Welfare Act”

These guys are like morticians praying for more business. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Kennedy reports: “Heavy snow in Minnesota and other parts of the country helped boost Toro Co.’s quarterly sales by 10 percent. … The Bloomington-based company said Thursday that its $603 million in sales for the first quarter ended Feb. 1 were partly achieved by smart shipping strategies that moved snow throwers to regions where retail demand was higher.”

In other news…

High time:

UPDATE from @amyklobuchar: “I support the legalization of marijuana and believe that states should have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders.” https://t.co/MxAi9XOUwz — Jackie Alemany (@JaxAlemany) February 22, 2019

Never get a gremlin wet: “‘We Want Answers’: Water Gremlin May Have Leaked Carcinogen In White Bear Township For Years” [WCCO]

Did us proud: “After a standout run, St. Paul ‘Top Chef’ contestant is sent home” [Star Tribune]

Pie dream: “A Dinkytown duo will represent Minnesota in the UK’s ‘World Pasty Championships’” [City Pages]

Interesting interview: “How Marlon James Created ‘Black Leopard, Red Wolf’” [Minnesota Monthly]

Lost out to “Super Fly”: “Pitchfork names ‘Purple Rain’ second-best soundtrack ever” [The Current]