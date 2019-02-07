HuffPost report claims three have declined leading Klobuchar presidential campaign over past treatment of staff

And lord knows Americans would never elect a terrible boss to be president. HuffPost’s Molly Redden and Amanda Terkel report: “At least three people have withdrawn from consideration to lead Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s nascent 2020 presidential campaign — and done so in part because of the Minnesota Democrat’s history of mistreating her staff, HuffPost has learned. … Klobuchar, who plans to make an announcement about a potential presidential bid on Sunday in Minneapolis, has spent the past several months positioning herself to run for president. She’s beloved in her state as a smart, funny and personable lawmaker and has gained national attention for her lines of questioning at high-profile hearings. … But some former Klobuchar staffers, all of whom spoke to HuffPost on condition of anonymity, describe Klobuchar as habitually demeaning and prone to bursts of cruelty that make it difficult to work in her office for long.”

Smart wolf. MPR’s Cody Nelson, Courtesy Of Jim Peaco and National Park Service report: “Mother Nature has thrown another wrench into plans for re-establishing the wolf population on Isle Royale. … One of four captured wolves the National Park Service brought to the Lake Superior island last fall has taken advantage of an ice bridge to return to the mainland. … That reduces the original quartet to two. The only male in the group was discovered dead in November.”

Pretty harsh, especially in the middle of winter. The Minnesota Daily’s Miguel Octavio reports: “An upcoming development in Dinkytown has left some tenants scrambling after it notified residents they have to move out by the end of the month. … The City of Minneapolis approved a six-story, 114-unit apartment complex on the 1200 block of 4th Street Southeast by Chicago-based developer CA Ventures in early January. Forty-six tenants living on the property, 37 of whom are students, received a notice late last month stating they need to vacate the property by the end of February. Construction is slated to start this spring.”

Enthusiasm for the new weapon is not universal. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “St. Paul police officers who encounter someone who is armed with a knife or bat and acting aggressively have a new way to respond. … The police department has begun a pilot program of PepperBall. An officer uses a launcher, which looks like a handgun with orange along the top, to shoot a powder with a similar effect as pepper spray.”

In other news …

To be fair, it wouldn’t be hard to top his Electoral College performance: “Mondale on Klobuchar: ‘She has got a much better chance’” [Pioneer Press]

New at the Capitol: “Six MN lawmakers form black caucus” [MPR]

The flu is no joke: “Chef at St. Paul restaurant Forepaugh’s suddenly dies at 32 after battling flu” [Star Tribune]

Tone deaf: “Choir teacher under fire after using racial slur during Black History Month discussion” [KMSP]

He’s a fan: “Emmer talks Trump’s tone, Democrats” [St. Cloud Times]

They’ve got the capacitor to be champions: “Austin robotics teams prepare for nationals, worlds” [Rochester Post Bulletin]