I-35 and I-90 still closed in parts of Minnesota

So, yeah, lotta snow. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Even as winds began to subside Monday morning across much of southern Minnesota, the two major interstate highways crisscrossing the region — I-35 and I-90 — remained closed in parts as crews scrambled to clear snow that had drifted over the roads and overwhelmed the region Sunday.”

In northern Minnesota too. Also in the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes: “Rescuers on snowmobiles and snowshoes battled 50-mile per hour winds on a snow-swept northern Minnesota lake near the Canadian border to rescue four stranded anglers far from shore, including one in the group who suffered severe dehydration and frostbite. … The drama unfolded on Greenwood Lake over several hours Sunday afternoon and under perilous weather conditions that even the hardiest in the region would call daunting.”

Yikes. KSTP’s Eric Chaloux reports: “A high ranking commander in the Minnesota National Guard targeted and ‘exploited’ female soldiers directly under his command for sex and then was allowed to retire last year with an honorable discharge, according to military records recently obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. … Those records show Lt. Col Michael Pazdernik had sexual relationships with at least four ‘vulnerable soldiers’ dating back to 2016.”

Fun trip down memory lane to 2006. In the Grand Forks Herald, Sydney Mook writes: “Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has announced her intention to run for president, entering a crowded national field that’s gathering well before the 2020 election. … But long before she announced her candidacy to take over the Oval Office, Klobuchar made her way up the political ladder, one rung of which was a race for a Senate seat against current UND President Mark Kennedy. In 2006, Klobuchar took on then-U.S. Rep. Kennedy in an election that gave Klobuchar her first of three terms in the Senate and put her on a track as a rising force in the Democratic Party.”

In other news …

