Klobuchar POTUS announcement scheduled for Sunday at Boom Island

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was re-elected to the Senate in 2018 by a 24.1 percentage point margin, two years after Clinton carried Minnesota by just 1.5 points.

She’s running. After her announcement on MSNBC last night, Patrick Condon at the Star Tribune has a story on Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s expected POTUS announcement: “The Democratic senator from Minnesota will make her announcement at a 1 p.m. event at Boom Island Park, across the Mississippi River from downtown Minneapolis. A spokeswoman said Tuesday that Klobuchar would not say until the event itself whether she will seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. A news release says only that Klobuchar will make a “major announcement” to a crowd of Minnesotans and supporters.”

Moore is less. Jace Frederick at the Pioneer Press lays out Lynx forward Maya Moore’s decision to sit out the 2019 season: “Moore framed her decision not around any discontent or need to rest but rather a desire to focus on other things than just basketball. Religion and family are big parts of Moore’s life, and she appears committed to putting her efforts to both this year. ‘My focus in 2019 will not be on professional basketball, but will instead be on the people in my family, as well as on investing my time in some ministry dreams that have been stirring in my heart for many years,’ Moore wrote.”

The numbers don’t add up. Lonny Goldsmith at TC Jewfolk looks into unmet financial commitments at the St. Paul Jewish Federation: “According to former Finance Director Philomena Clausen, the campaigns in her five years at Federation – which ended in July 2018 – never reached the goals set by former longtime CEO Skora. While Federation was publicizing allocation amounts between $2.4 and $2.6 million, the campaigns received less than $2.3 million every year since the 2009-10 campaign. The previously-stated allocation amount was not adjusted downward to reflect the amount actually raised. Local beneficiary agencies were not impacted, and the overseas contributions were reduced without notifying the community.”

Side hustle. Scott Soshnick at Bloomberg reports Jim Pohlad is jumping into the bidding for the 21 regional-sports networks being sold by Walt Disney Co.: “Minnesota Twins owner Jim Pohlad is joining Platinum Equity LLC and Liberty Media Corp.’s bidder group, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Liberty, controlled by John Malone, owns baseball’s Atlanta Braves, while Platinum Chairman Tom Gores owns basketball’s Detroit Pistons.”

In other news …

