Legislative auditor’s report details problems with MNLARS process

Some answers on MNLARS. MPR’s Tim Pugmire and Brian Bakst report: “Leaders in the state’s public safety and information technology departments didn’t provide enough oversight for MNLARS, the state’s troubled vehicle registration and licensing system, leading to its early failure, the Minnesota legislative auditor said Thursday. … Problems began almost right from the start when agency officials picked a private vendor, Hewlett-Packard, to build the system, according to the long-awaited auditor’s report.”

The not-so-mini apple. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola writes: “Downtown Minneapolis is now home to nearly 50,000 people, thanks to newcomers who have moved into apartment towers rising from the Mill District to the North Loop to Loring Park.”

Big development in Duluth. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brooks Johnson reports: “The billion-dollar private investment coming to Duluth’s medical district could be getting a multi-million-dollar public boost. … State Sen. Erik Simonson, DFL-Duluth, is introducing a bill on Thursday that would invest $164 million in state money and $20 million from Duluth toward infrastructure throughout the dozens of blocks surrounding the city’s hospitals.”

If only there were a way to ensure timely, universal plowing of alleys. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “… Across St. Paul and social media, complaints of skipped trash and recycling collection this winter are a mounting refrain. Eureka Recycling said that over the past three weeks, they’ve had to skip collection at least once throughout a fourth of their St. Paul routes.”

Gold status: “Delta announces $1.3 billion in profit sharing, second-largest payout” [Star Tribune]

Look who got a valentine: “Democrats should take a good look at Amy Klobuchar” [The Economist]