Lunds family fight heading to Minnesota Supreme Court

In the Star Tribune, Mike Hughlett reports, “Lunds Inc. has petitioned the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a $45 million award to Kim Lund, the result of her successful quest to cash out her fortune in the family’s supermarket chain. An ugly legal dispute between Kim Lund and her three younger siblings — led by Russell ‘Tres’ Lund — erupted after Kim sought a buyout of her one-quarter stake in Lunds Inc., owner of the Lunds & Byerlys chain. Kim largely prevailed in state district court in 2017 and did the same last month before the Minnesota Court of Appeals. So, Lunds Inc. and Lunds CEO Tres Lund took the case to the state Supreme Court this week, saying that the appeals court set a ‘dangerous precedent’ on the legal interpretation of shareholder agreements.”

At MPR, Kirsti Marohn says, “Bemidji is just one of many cities across the United States dealing with the expensive environmental fallout from PFAS, which are known for being some of the most resilient chemicals ever created.They have been used in a variety of industrial and consumer products — nonstick cookware, stain and water repellents for clothing and furniture, food wrappers and firefighting foam — since the 1950s. But the properties that make them useful — their tendencies to repel oil and water and not to degrade over time — also makes them a big problem for the environment — and for humans.”

Says a KSTP-TV story by Kirsten Swanson, “High school students and advocates of gun control reform lobbied lawmakers at the Minnesota State Capitol Thursday. It came on the one-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. During a press conference, high school senior Muna Galbayte said she wants to feel safe when she goes to class..”

In the Strib, Erin Golden reports, “As they seek to make schools safer, Minnesota lawmakers are increasingly turning their attention to the topic of students’ mental health. It’s a subject the Legislature has tackled before, approving grant funding for school counselors and launching programs that provide in-school treatment for students with particularly severe needs. But this year, lawmakers, educators and mental health advocates are stepping up the push for broader funding and policies in an effort to reach more schools and students.”

An AP story says: “A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman he met in downtown Minneapolis and offered to drive home. Prosecutors say 37-year-old Dontay Reese instead drove the woman to Wisconsin in August 2017 and told her he planned to make money by trafficking her. The victim attempted to escape multiple times and each time was captured and restrained. The Wisconsin State Patrol found the woman running out of a wooded area with her wrists bound together and screaming for help. Authorities say a fully naked Reese following her out of the woods and tried running across an interstate before he was arrested.”

This from Zach Staton in the West Central Tribune, “Last year, 19 Minnesota State Patrol cars were struck by passing cars while stopped on the side of the road. In the first half of February, more than half that number have already been hit, with many of the crashes injuring officers. With nearly one crash a day this month, Minnesota State Patrol officials want to remind drivers to move to the opposite lane when they see a stopped squad car. Twelve patrol cars have been struck on the roadside by passing vehicles as of Feb. 13, according to spokesman Sgt. Jesse Grabow, who said injuries were involved in at least five of the cases.”

In the Strib, Rachel Hutton writes: “James Dayton, principal of the Minneapolis architecture firm James Dayton Design, once described the buildings he designed as ‘large-scale sculptures,’ with expressive forms and unexpected materials that charmed their inhabitants and delighted passersby. He died unexpectedly on Tuesday at age 53; the cause of death was not immediately known.”