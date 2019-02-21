Minneapolis man accused of kidnappings in Somalia to appear in federal court

Today in federal court. WCCO reports: “A Minneapolis man is due in federal court Thursday morning, accused of acts of kidnapping and keeping hostages for ransom in Somalia, including an American freelance journalist in 2012. … In an indictment filed in New York in late January and unsealed Thursday, Abdi Yusuf Hassan is charged with kidnapping conspiracy, kidnapping, hostage-taking conspiracy, hostage taking, unlawful use of firearms and firearms conspiracy in a time period from January 2012 through September 2014.”

In other legal news. MPR’s Brandt Williams reports: “The twin daughters of Jerry Curry lashed out at their abuser Wednesday in written statements read aloud in a Hennepin County courtroom. … ‘He hurt, used and abused us,’ read a court official from a statement. ‘He hit us with a bat. I hope he never gets out of jail.’ … Curry was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape, assault and child endangerment. Six other felony charges were dropped as a part of his plea agreement. Both daughters, now 22, have disabilities. A third, younger daughter lived in the home at the time.”

Change at the U. The Minnesota Daily’s Helen Sabrowsky reports: “The University of Minnesota’s Confucius Institute — part of a controversial web of Chinese-backed institutes hosted at universities across the U.S. — will close at the end of the semester. … University administrators say the closure was due to shifting priorities and new federal policy.”

A big loss. At Slipped Disc, Norman Lebrecht writes: “The prolific, notably successful opera composer Dominick Argento died on Wednesday in Minneapolis, where he lived for six decades. … The son of Sicilian immigrants, he refused to toe the line of 12-note music and wrote long, lyrical lines. His operas – among them Postcard from Morocco, Miss Havisham’s Fire and The Aspern Papers – were widely published and performed.”

In other news …

Kids these days: “A harsh winter: Are students tired of snow days?” [MPR]

A sign of spring? “Deadlines approaching to remove fish houses from Minnesota lakes” [West Central Tribune]

Should be able to find plenty of snow in both cities’ bike lanes: “St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, council members challenge Minneapolis leaders to a snowball fight” [Star Tribune]

Interesting find: “Le Center, Minn. resident’s World War II keepsake turns out to be 400-year-old samurai sword” [City Pages]

Prince comic: “‘Prince,’ Today’s Comic by Walt Dohrn” [Vice]

Interesting process: “Comedian Maria Bamford tested her set on a Duluthian — in exchange for goods” [Duluth News Tribune]

We keep coming back to the Strib for this kind of beefy journalism: “The meat raffle: Everything you need to know about our weirdest bar game” [Star Tribune]