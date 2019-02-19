Minneapolis police officer involved in 2016 beating fired

Not Minneapolis’ finest. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “A Minneapolis police officer has been fired from the department two years after he and his partner were caught on camera beating a handcuffed American Indian man, while the other officer involved is fighting to keep his job. … Last week, police Chief Medaria Arradondo terminated officer Alexander Brown who, along with his former partner Peter Brazeau, was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the December 2016 incident. Arradondo has also tried to fire Brazeau, but due to the officer’s military veteran status, he is entitled to a hearing before any dismissal action is taken.”

Let him who is without sin among you post the first blog. City Pages’ Hannah Jones reports: “There are a number of ways to go viral in the online Catholic community, and not all of them make you popular. St. Joan of Arc could tell you as much. … Two weeks ago, a Catholic website called Complicit Clergy set its sights on the Minneapolis parish. The blog, which was originally formed last summer, began as a small group of laypeople committed to exposing bishops who ‘knew (or should have known)’ about the sexual abuse of young men by clergy members — and in so doing, ‘cleanse’ the church. … Joan of Arc was accused of a different sort of scandal, which took place at the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord in mid-January. That’s when a gay couple came to the front of the church before mass to have their toddler baptized.”

Keeping the Ed in Minneapolis education. The Star Tribune’s Faiza Mahamud writes: “Minneapolis Public Schools officials plan to ask Superintendent Ed Graff to stick around and are preparing a new three-year contract for him.”

ECCO to go the way of CARAG? KSTP’s Brett Hoffland reports: “A Minneapolis neighborhood group is considering dropping the name ‘Calhoun.’ … Just last year, the Minneapolis lake formerly known as Lake Calhoun was officially changed to Bde Maka Ska. The name Calhoun has divided many people in Minneapolis over the last few years. … Now the East Calhoun Community Organization wants to take some time to consider whether they need to join the list of those who no longer want to be affiliated with that name.”

In other news …

A timely reminder: “Tribal leaders mark historic moment, painful past at ‘Sovereignty Day’ at the Capitol” [Duluth News Tribune]

Saddle sore: “No more horse, motorcycle patrols in St. Paul” [KARE]

They never buy anything anyway: “Dogs get the boot from Rosedale” [MPR]

Not exactly the perfect crime here: “Minnesota dentist faces arson charge following Wis. boathouse fire” [Bemidji Pioneer]

Notable Buffalo couple: “A Sabres season, a Senate setback and longing by long-distance: At home with the Housleys ” [The Buffalo News]