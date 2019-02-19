Minnesota joins 15 other states in suing Trump over emergency powers

In the New York Times, Charlie Savage and Robert Pear say, “A coalition of 16 states, including California and New York, on Monday challenged President Trump in court over his plan to use emergency powers to spend billions of dollars on his border wall. … Joining California and New York are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and Virginia. All have Democratic governors but one — Maryland, whose attorney general is a Democrat — and most have legislatures controlled by Democrats.”

The AP and MPR say, “Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that Minnesota was joining the multistate lawsuit to enjoin the Trump administration ‘from illegally and unconstitutionally diverting federal funds to build a wall along the United States southern border that President Trump announced in his emergency declaration on Friday, February 15,’ according to a press release. ‘President Trump, who has been unable to persuade Congress and the American people that a wall is necessary, is harming the people of Minnesota by forcing this constitutional crisis. I have joined this lawsuit because I cannot allow him to do that,’ Ellison said in the release issued Monday night.

For NBC News Farnoush Amiri reports, “Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday proposed overhauling the state’s marijuana laws to make the drug’s medical use legal, decriminalize possession and align the state’s laws on CBD oil with federal standards. In a press conference outlining his state budget, the governor indicated it was time for Wisconsin to join the more than two dozen states that have legalized medical marijuana and ensured residents have access to CBD oil.”

In the Star Tribune, Torey Van Oot says , “A Minnesota legislator wants toSen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said the move will help ‘families reach faster diagnoses, advance groundbreaking research and ultimately find cures for these life-altering diseases.’ An estimated 30 million Americans live with such conditions.”

Also at MPR, this from Paul Huttner: “All systems appear to ‘go’ for another two rounds of snow for Minnesota this week. Forecaster and model confidence is high that two significant snow system will move into the Upper Midwest this week. The big forecast question? Where will the heavy snow band with the potential weekend storm set up? … It’s still early to be specific about snow predictions for any one spot in Minnesota by Sunday. But multiple forecast models now crank out anywhere from 10 to more than 20-inches of total combined snowfall from multiple systems across part of southern Minnesota by Sunday night.”

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson and David Chanen report, “The Hennepin County and North Memorial medical systems are entering merger talks that could combine two urban trauma centers and a fast-growing outer-ring suburban hospital into a larger competitor for an increasingly challenging health care market. The parties are drafting a letter of intent to negotiate a combination, which could range from a partnership between Hennepin Healthcare and North Memorial to a full merger into one organization, according to documents prepared for a closed meeting of the Hennepin County Board on Thursday.”

At The Huffington Post, Antonia Blumberg says, “Meghan McCain on Monday praised 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for her reputation as an unusually tough boss, saying ‘being a bad bitch is a good thing.’ The co-host of ‘The View’ said she isn’t looking for a presidential candidate who is ‘soft and warm.’”