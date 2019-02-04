Slippery morning commute expected as freezing drizzle falls on Twin Cities

In the Star Tribune, Mara Klecker says, “The Monday morning drive to work or school will be a slick one for many. … A freezing drizzle that fell in the Twin Cities on Sunday evening is expected to continue as temperatures continue to drop. … “Be prepared for an ugly commute,” said Mike Griesinger, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m. Monday for much of central and southern Minnesota.”
Also in the Strib, Jeremy Olson reports, “Nearly 50 years after the United States declared war on cancer, the University of Minnesota is launching research into one of the chief casualties — men who survived their diseases only to encounter a lifetime of side effects from aggressive and even toxic treatments.”
Says Andrew Krueger for MPR: “Last week’s cold snap helped form a lot more ice on Lake Superior — but access to the well-known mainland ice caves at Wisconsin’s Apostle Islands National Lakeshore remains closed.”
Also from MPR, this from Dan Gunderson: “North Dakota drone expertise is attracting an Australian company that wants to test its ‘BeeDar’ technology. The technology can track bees in flight, and even uses bee recognition software to identify different kinds of bees.”
This from a trio at Politico:
DNC CONVENTION BUZZ … Our sources tell us MILWAUKEE is the odds-on favorite for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. (John Bresnahan’s sources tell him this too.) Houston and Miami are also still in the hunt, and all three cities have been asked to move forward with a master contract. Officials are pushing ahead to secure convention hotel rates, and representatives from all three cities were in D.C. last week delivering their final pitches.
— PLUSES FOR MILWAUKEE: DNC CHAIR TOM PEREZ has a personal connection to the city. His wife went to high school there and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The two were also married in Milwaukee.
— THERE’S ALSO THE POLITICAL FACTOR: Democrats need to win Wisconsin in 2020. The city has a new arena that has a lot of open space around it that could add some flexibility for planning and events.
