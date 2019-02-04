Slippery morning commute expected as freezing drizzle falls on Twin Cities

In the Star Tribune, Mara Klecker says, “The Monday morning drive to work or school will be a slick one for many. … A freezing drizzle that fell in the Twin Cities on Sunday evening is expected to continue as temperatures continue to drop. … “Be prepared for an ugly commute,” said Mike Griesinger, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m. Monday for much of central and southern Minnesota.”

Also in the Strib, Jeremy Olson reports, “Nearly 50 years after the United States declared war on cancer, the University of Minnesota is launching research into one of the chief casualties — men who survived their diseases only to encounter a lifetime of side effects from aggressive and even toxic treatments.”

Says Andrew Krueger for MPR: “Last week’s cold snap helped form a lot more ice on Lake Superior — but access to the well-known mainland ice caves at Wisconsin’s Apostle Islands National Lakeshore remains closed.”

Also from MPR, this from Dan Gunderson: “North Dakota drone expertise is attracting an Australian company that wants to test its ‘BeeDar’ technology. The technology can track bees in flight, and even uses bee recognition software to identify different kinds of bees.”

At the PiPress, Deanna Weniger writes , “Myron Peterson lifted his Minnesota Twins baseball cap with one hand and wiped the sweat off his face with his big red hankie, squinting his eyes at the bright fluorescents lighting the classroom at Christian Heritage Academy in Lakeville. … A car accident in 2016 left him with a traumatic brain injury that manifests itself through blurred vision, intense migraines that make him sweat and bring nausea, balance issues and, as he described it, ‘a scrambled brain’. … But at the same time the accident took all those things from him,

This from a trio at Politico: