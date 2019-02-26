Walz requests $1.3 billion in state bonding

Every year a bonding year. The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel reports: “Minnesota should borrow nearly $1.3 billion to improve housing, transportation, university buildings and other infrastructure, Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday. … State lawmakers typically pass large infrastructure borrowing packages in even-numbered years, and Republican legislators say Minnesota should stick to that tradition. But Walz’s administration has argued that with relatively low interest rates and high needs, the state should strike a different path this year.”

Clearing things up. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “Interstates 35 and 90 have reopened in southern Minnesota after being shut down Sunday and Monday as a winter storm left 10-foot high drifts in some places. … Some secondary roads remain impassable in the southeastern corner of the state.”

Good argument for a tricked-out shanty. KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “Snowy, drift-covered roads are a proving a major problem for motorists across the state of Minnesota. … And the problems aren’t only on dry land. Heavy drifting on ice roads left hundreds of ice anglers stuck across Lake Mille Lacs. The snow drifts were so deep vehicles could not reach the mainland, leaving those stuck keeping a worried eye on their propane and food supplies.”

Some sunny news. MPR’s Cody Nelson reports: “Minnesota’s solar energy capacity increased 47 percent last year, according to a new report from the state’s Department of Commerce. … The state’s total solar capacity is now about 882 megawatts — enough to power over 100,000 homes — according to the new data.”

In other news …

