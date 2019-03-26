60 pounds of meth, guns seized from downtown Minneapolis apartment

Hands off the crystal! The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “More than 60 pounds of methamphetamine, loaded guns, wads of cash and other illicit drugs were seized in a high-rise apartment in the heart of downtown Minneapolis, and two men have been charged in connection with the haul.”

The city’s putting in $3.4 million. The Star Tribune’s Faiza Mahamud reports: “Minneapolis is launching its most aggressive effort yet to help homeless students succeed in school at a time when homelessness in Minnesota is at a record high. … The new Stable Homes, Stable Schools pilot program, believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, will provide rental assistance and intensive social services to the families of about 650 students in Minneapolis Public Schools over the next three years.”

This all seems really good-faith. Yahoo News’ Alexander Nazaryan reports: “Vice President Mike Pence used his speech at the annual convention of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, on Monday morning to sharply criticize Democrats he charged with being insufficiently loyal to the Jewish state. Pence, a Republican from Indiana, reminded his audience that Israel and the United States were not merely allies, but in fact, ‘mishpocha,’ using the Yiddish word for ‘family.’ … Pence, a conservative Christian, took direct aim at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., one of the first two Muslim women in Congress. She has been condemned for tweets criticizing AIPAC and promulgating what some say are anti-Semitic views.”

Big change for the Daily? City Pages’ Keith Schubert reports: “The Minnesota Daily is one of the last student-run college newspapers in the country. That could soon change. … The board that oversees the Daily recently directed the paper’s editor-in-chief to collect staff feedback about the possibility of adding an editorial advisor to the newsroom.”

In other news …

Spring is here: “Ships head for Duluth as Soo Locks open” [Fargo Forum]

Epic, indeed: “Snowmobile enthusiasts make epic trip from northern Minnesota to Hudson Bay” [Duluth News Tribune]

Of course they are: “I-35W lane closures, delays coming to north metro” [KARE]

Sounds like a hoot: “Effort to turn old Red Owl store into museum takes flight” [KMSP]

Almost half: “DPS: Spring flooding now affecting 39 Minnesota counties” [KSTP]

In a way, it’s like all Minnesotans did this too: “Wilf Family donates $1 million to Pro Football Hall of Fame” [Star Tribune]

Minnesota youth leader: “The climate movement needs more people like me” [Grist]