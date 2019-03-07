Clash over Omar causes House Democrats to postpone vote on anti-Semitism resolution

An AP story says, “House Democrats on Wednesday postponed indefinitely a vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism after a contentious meeting in which some new members confronted leaders over their push to rebuke Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In the party’s weekly closed meeting, Democrats protested the way Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders tried to rush out a resolution this week responding to Omar’s latest remark about Israel. Omar last week suggested the Jewish state’s supporters are pushing lawmakers to pledge ‘allegiance’ to a foreign country. That forced Democratic leaders to respond, but their draft of the resolution condemning anti-Semitism angered Omar’s fellow freshmen and their liberal supporters.”

At MPR, Peter Cox reports, “Another Twin Cities for-profit university is on the verge of shutting down. The president of Argosy University, Twin Cities sent an email to students Wednesday night saying the Eagan campus will close Friday unless a buyer steps forward by then. The school currently has about 1,100 students in Minnesota, according to Argosy’s website. A federal court-appointed receiver holds the assets of the Arizona-based university with 13 campuses nationwide.”

Says Hannah Jones for City Pages, “Lucas Sjostrom of Brooten — the executive director of the Minnesota Milk Producers Association and a dairy farmer himself — says about 25 barns collapsed under the wind and snow dumped on southeast Minnesota last week. It was enough for a few farmers to give up, selling their herds within 12 hours. They’re used to these hardships, according to Sjostrom. What they’re not accustomed to is so many piling up in a single season. In most parts of the state, this kind of devastation hasn’t happened ‘for probably 20 years.’”

In the Star Tribune, Brandon Stahl writes, “A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the Minnesota State High School League must allow two boys to compete on their high schools’ dance teams. Juniors Dmitri Moua and Zachary Greenwald wanted to join their teams at Roseville and Hopkins high schools. But the MSHSL’s bylaws state that the teams were for girls only and the schools denied them. The two filed a lawsuit against the MSHSL in July saying the ban was unconstitutional, arguing that they were being discriminated against on the basis of their sex.”

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports , “in a head-on crash as she traveled to her job as a Minneapolis 911 dispatcher. Richard J.M. Shaka, 73, of Blaine, agreed Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to admit to one of three counts of criminal vehicular homicide, namely that he was grossly negligent when he caused the nighttime collision on Feb. 17, 2018, with Jenna L. Bixby, 30, on Hwy. 252.”

Says John Schmid in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “Back in 2017, there was no ambiguity over what Foxconn Technology Group would build in Wisconsin. It was spelled out in a 29-page contract signed by then-Gov. Scott Walker and Foxconn’s top executives. … And now? Veteran analysts of the flat-panel industry, which is based entirely in Asia, are openly skeptical that even the smaller cousin of that massive plant — what’s known as ‘Generation 6’ — will be built in Wisconsin.”

Finally, Tim Harlow of the Strib writes, “A parade of construction projects stretching from Forest Lake to Bloomington along Interstates 35 and 35W will put a summer-long crimp in commuting and slow trips for those heading north to the cabin. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will dig into a new project to add MnPass express lanes on I-35W from Roseville to Blaine and resume work on other projects already underway, including resurfacing in Forest Lake, rebuilding the freeway in Minneapolis and repairing the bridge over the Minnesota River in Bloomington. For drivers, that means more orange cones, lane closures and backups along the 35-mile journey.”