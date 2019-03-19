Fargo mayor declares state of emergency in anticipation of flooding

Red River rising. The Star Tribune’s Dan Browning reports: “With epic floods swamping much of the Great Plains and warmer weather likely to start melting the snowpack across Minnesota and North Dakota, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney decided Monday not to take any chances. … Mahoney declared a state of emergency for his city in anticipation of spring flooding and is seeking 200 volunteers to begin stuffing 1 million sandbags next week in case the Red River of the North, still largely frozen, crests at 40.3 feet — just below the historic 2009 flood.”

Performing below par. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Duluth’s public golf courses are deeply in debt and in need of an upgrade. … But with little hope that shrinking patronage trends will reverse, city officials are exploring the possibility of selling some or all of Duluth’s two public courses: Enger Park, perched on the hillside above the city; and Lester Park, which sprawls on the far eastern edge of town and offers commanding views of Lake Superior.”

Ecolab shake-up. The Star Tribune’s Dee Depass reports: “Ecolab President Thomas Handley will step down on April 1, a surprise to the investment community. … Handley, who was named Ecolab president and chief operating officer in 2012, will be succeeded by Ecolab’s global industrial leader Christophe Beck. He will retire later this year. … Analysts had expected Handley to become Ecolab’s next CEO, behind long-time CEO Douglas Baker.”

FiveThirtyEight looks skeptically at the Klobuchar electability argument. Nathaniel Rakich writes: “One of the strongest selling points of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign is her electability. … Klobuchar did 14 points better in Minnesota than Hillary Clinton did there just two years prior (Klobuchar got 60 percent of the vote, Clinton got 46 percent) — winning several rural counties that Clinton lost. … So does this mean, as many pundits — and Klobuchar herself — have implied, that she is uniquely positioned to win back Midwestern and non-college-educated white voters for the Democratic Party in 2020? Not necessarily.”

In other news …

Shifting: “Penn Cycle To Become Freewheel Bikes” [WCCO]

We take drunk driving seriously (wink): “Wisconsin GOP bill allows expungement for first-time drunken drivers” [Pioneer Press]

Of course there is: “There is an entire cookbook dedicated to Wisconsin cheese; the featured creameries are worth a road trip” [Bismarck Tribune]

RIP: “White Earth Nation mourns the passing of Terry Tibbetts” [Detroit Lakes Online]