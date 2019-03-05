Fire Department warns of possible sinkhole in South Minneapolis

Sinkhole alert. KARE reports: “Minneapolis Fire Department is warning the public to stay away from the intersection of E. 60th St. and 2nd St. S. over concerns of a sinkhole following a water main break. … According to the MFD, safety perimeters have been placed around the affected area and the city of Minneapolis was contacted to turn off water to the water main.”

The New York Times puts Rep. Omar’s Aipac comments in context, and remembers the time another Minnesota representative who tangled with the lobbyist group. Sheryl Gay Stolberg writes: “Alarmed by messaging that he saw as anti-Semitic and by Ms. Omar’s support for the boycott-Israel movement, Mr. Fiske, a longtime activist with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, began texting and calling his friends in Congress to complain. He is hoping Aipac activists will punish Ms. Omar, a freshman Democrat from Minnesota, with a primary challenge in 2020. … On Wednesday, House Democratic leaders will mete out one form of punishment: Spurred by outrage over Ms. Omar’s latest comments suggesting that pro-Israel activists “push for allegiance to a foreign country,” they will put a resolution condemning anti-Semitism on the House floor. … But other lawmakers bristle at Aipac’s tactics. In 2006, Representative Betty McCollum, Democrat of Minnesota, who has advocated humanitarian aid for Palestinians, wrote an angry letter to Mr. Kohr saying Aipac would be barred from her offices until it apologized for the behavior of one of its representatives who had berated her chief of staff, Bill Harper, and said Ms. McCollum’s ‘support for terrorists will not be tolerated.’”

Something to be aware of. The Minnesota Daily’s Farrah Mina reports: “Although Nyanna Wright, a third-year student at the University of Minnesota, normally leaves her curly hair out or wears it in a big bun on top of her head, she decided to wear it slicked-back for her Monday interview. She described it as ‘erring on the side of caution’— something she did to avoid negative stereotypes surrounding textured hair. … Negative stereotypes or attitudes directed toward natural or textured hair is known as hair bias. Many students of color at the University, like Wright, are conscious about hair bias when they prepare for job fairs and interviews, like the fairs the University held last month.”

Teachable moment. KMSP’s Iris Perez reports: “Some Chaska High School students are accusing school officials of trying to censor portions of Black history. … [Faith Blackstone] and her friends went to Chaska High School Principal Jim Bach with ideas about how the school could celebrate Black History Month. … ‘He gave us the poster board and said basically let me know what you think of, basically handed us all the work,’ said Blackstone. … When Blackstone brought back her first poster, featuring activist Huey P. Newton and the Black Lives Matter movement, she says the principal told her the poster would be controversial. She says her plans for a poster, which featured Malcolm X, Emmett Till and Tamir Rice were also met with the same attitude by Bach and the school’s equity representative.”

In other news …

