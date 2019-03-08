Group files complaint against 3M for political donation

Oversight oversight? The Pioneer Press’ Christopher Magan reports: “A Washington-based election watchdog has filed a complaint against 3M Co., accusing the Minnesota-based company of violating a campaign finance rule that bars government contractors from donating to political groups. … In a complaint to the Federal Election Commission, the Campaign Legal Center says a 3M donation of $50,000 to the Congressional Leadership Fund was in violation of an election rule that prohibits government contractors from giving to ‘political committees while negotiating or performing federal contracts.’”

Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights has filed suit against the plasma company. City Pages’ Hannah Jones reports: “In 2015, Alice James returned for another plasma donation session at CSL Plasma’s Duluth location. At the time, CSL paid people about $30 per donation, so it was a nice way to make extra cash while contributing to a good cause. She entered her information at the donor kiosk, like she usually did. But this time she was summarily locked out of the system. A CSL employee informed her it was because she was trans.”

Fervid cervid farmers. In the Grand Forks Herald, Dana Ferguson writes: “As state lawmakers took up their first conversations about re-writing state law to stop the spread of a deadly disease in deer, cervid farmers said they worried they would become the ‘villain’ in the debates. … Members of the House Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy Division seemed to agree that the state needs to address chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological disease in deer, moose, caribou and elk. But they split on how best to do that.”

This headline is pretty ironic when the quoted deer “farmer” has posted multiple angry, insulting videos about me online. If anyone is being unfairly made out to be a villain, pretty sure it’s me. #CWD https://t.co/FzQa2c7Wro — Jamie Becker-Finn (@jbeckerfinn) March 8, 2019

Falling for Fergus Falls. For the New York Times Magazine, Michele Anderson writes: “My husband and I bought a new home last fall — a 1910 Colonial Revival on the edge of this central Minnesota town of 14,000 people. Down the hill from our place is downtown, which includes the library and a medical clinic. Go a quarter-mile in the opposite direction, and the houses end. You’re surrounded by wide-open prairie, and beyond that is Interstate 94, which gets you to the Twin Cities in about three hours.”

Big Politico cover story looking at Reps. Ilhan Omar and Dean Phillips: “The Democrats’ Dilemma” [Politico]

No-snow contendere: “A foot of snow? Hennepin County judge issues restraining order vs. winter” [Star Tribune]

Take heed: “St. Paul winter parking ban results in 1,458 tickets so far” [Pioneer Press]

Best leave this job to the pros: “Channy Leaneagh (Polica, Roma di Luna) breaks back while clearing ice dam, launches recovery fund” [Current]

Similarly: “Minnesota House votes to end child marriages” [KSTP]

Interesting bit of Minnesota history: “The Last Days of Hemingway at Mayo Clinic” [Mpls.St.Paul]

It’s almost time: “Morris Day’s got a Prince-focused memoir coming out this November” [City Pages]