Homelessness in Minnesota hits record high

Says The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith: “Homelessness in Minnesota has reached a record high, with more people filling shelters or left outside, from sleeping in urban train cars to rural fish houses. The number of homeless people statewide has risen 10 percent since 2015, according to a new report released Wednesday. The state’s 10,233 homeless people is the highest number recorded in the nearly three decades that Wilder Research has tracked the data.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo says, “With rapid snow melt causing the Mississippi River to rise, St. Paul officials are bracing for spring flooding. Road closures along Shepard Road are expected as soon as Sunday. The St. Paul Police Department is temporarily moving its impound lot from Barge Channel Road to a site near Maplewood Mall. And parts of Harriet Island might soon be submerged.”

From the AP: “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an emergency executive order to provide aerial assistance to flood-stricken Nebraska. The order came after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts requested Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter support. … Snowmelt and rainfall have led to massive flooding this month in the Midwest, especially in Nebraska, southwestern Iowa and northwestern Missouri.”

Also from the AP: A bitter, partisan debate erupted on the Minnesota House floor when Republicans tried to bring up a health care reinsurance bill that House Democrats oppose as a giveaway to the insurance industry. … A bill the Senate approved last week would re-extend it three years. Republican Rep. Greg Davids tried a procedural maneuver Wednesday to pull the Senate bill out of committee so it could get a floor vote, saying the program works. … The new House Democratic majority backs a different approach by Gov. Tim Walz that would give premium relief directly to Minnesotans who get insurance through the MNsure exchange.

From the Star Tribune’s Katy Read: “A corner of the sprawling Ridgedale Center parking lot in Minnetonka might be transformed into a park, with room for gardens, concerts and a farmers market. The park, nearly 2 acres in size, could also encompass within the next few years an open lawn, plaza with a stage, fountain, play area and public art. … The general concept for the as-yet unnamed park, to be built on land donated by developer Trammell Crow and High Street Residential, has received the go-ahead from the Minnetonka City Council.”

Says Patrick Reusse for the Star Tribune, “In this era of taxpayers across the nation being gouged excessively to finance stadiums to maintain an area’s major league status, Target Field has been a triumph for both the method of collecting the public dollars and the share of the millions coming from the primary tenant. The state and the city of Minneapolis were unwilling to participate, and it took the Hennepin County commissioners to put their heads on the guillotine and guarantee the future of major league baseball in Minnesota. They did this by approving a .15 percent sales tax in Hennepin County – three cents on a $20 purchase, as proponents always would say, and as close to pain free as you could get to wind up with a beautiful urban ballpark, and fit miraculously into small acreage.”

In the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes , “Enrollment fell for a seventh consecutive year in 2018, yetJust four of the public higher education system’s 37 schools scored low enough on a budgetary stress test to trigger a financial plan with the system office in St. Paul. That’s down from 10 the year before and 19 schools in 2015 .”

From Jerry Burnes in the Mesabi Daily News: “Curling is a sport ripe for analytics. It’s a turn-based game and strategy is dictated almost entirely by the decisions made the previous turn. For a statistician, that means there’s value in understanding the odds behind every critical decision. … On the ice, teams are now using analytics to study themselves and their opponents, looking for strengths, weaknesses and tendencies to try and gain the advantage. They study shooting percentages, aggressiveness and situational play and ask how one team is better in a certain scenarios than others?”