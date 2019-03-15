House passes bill to ban vaping in bars, restaurants and workplaces across Minnesota

For the AP, Steve Karnowski says, “Vaping would be banned from bars, restaurants and workplaces across Minnesota under a bill that passed the House on Thursday, a proposal that’s aimed in part at reversing the growing popularity of e-cigarettes among young people. The bill would prohibit the use of e-cigarettes wherever tobacco smoking is now banned under the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act, which covers the vast majority of public buildings and workplaces in the state, as well as public transportation.”

Says Dave Chanen for the Star Tribune, “Someone caught with a small amount of marijuana in Hennepin County will no longer be prosecuted, County Attorney Mike Freeman said Thursday. Freeman said he forged the new policy in response to a flaw in Minnesota’s marijuana law. Currently, if a person possesses up to 42.5 grams … the crime is punishable only by a fine of up to $300, a petty misdemeanor. But at 45 grams, a person can be charged with a felony. Because he believes such a penalty is grossly inappropriate and produces racial disparities, Freeman said, his office won’t charge anyone who possesses or sells under 100 grams of marijuana.”

At MPR, Paul Huttner is saying , “The upper air pattern across North America. The jet stream is lifting north into Canada. It finally looks like a sustained push of milder Pacific air is on the way. All major models crank out highs from the 40s into the 50s next week. A few models hit at 60 degrees for southern Minnesota next Friday.”

For The Hill, Reid Wilson says, “Some Minnesota Democrats, aghast at controversial comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D), are taking initial steps to recruit a candidate to run against her in next year’s primary election, seeking to buck history in one of the nation’s most progressive legislative districts. Several party leaders said they have had discussions about finding a candidate to take on Omar, just two months into her first term in Congress. But even those who were deeply offended by Omar’s comments about Israel concede they have not yet found anyone to challenge her.”

Also at MPR, this from Dan Gunderson, “Soda bottles, milk jugs and all kinds of plastic containers zip along a conveyor belt in a big warehouse just west of Fosston. As each item breaks a light beam, an optical scanner decides what kind of plastic it is, triggers a burst of air and blows the item onto another conveyor belt that carriers different kinds of plastic to individual storage bins. … Polk County’s operation takes an innovative approach to dealing with trash. It handles refuse from five other counties, and in addition to sorting waste that residents have recycled, it also pulls recyclables out of waste they haven’t, and turns garbage into energy.”

This from the Star Tribune’s Eric Roper, “Members of a citizens group challenging the Southwest light rail project attended what may be their final day in court Thursday as attorneys argued their case against the Metropolitan Council before the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. … A district judge ruled against the group one year ago, saying that agreements with cities along the route amounted to ‘promises that can be broken.’ Meanwhile, the Southwest light rail project has already broken ground.”

In the PiPress, Tad Vezner says, “Months before the season of ‘big fish stories” comes the warm-up: a chance to practice hyperbole with potholes. Except this year, the hype appears all too real. … One hole at the very east end of Larpenteur Avenue was so big the county had to park a truck in it to make sure no more cars hit it. By the time they arrived, three cars were already idling on the side of the road.”

At CNBC, Hugh Son reports, “Rep. Maxine Waters, the California Democrat who runs the powerful House Financial Services Committee, called for the removal of Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan after news that he received a $2 million bonus as part of his 2018 pay package. The San Francisco-based bank disclosed Sloan’s compensation late Wednesday, revealing that the executive got a 5 percent increase in total pay to $18.4 million, including the $2 million bonus, for his work in 2018.”