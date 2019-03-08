House votes to condemn all hate amid Omar controversy

At Time, Alana Abramson and Abigail Abrams report, “House Democrats hope to put the final word on a lingering controversy over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments on Israel by approving a broad resolution against hatred of all kinds Thursday afternoon. But polls and interviews with the Democratic grassroots show that the move may have simply slapped a Band-Aid on a festering wound. Thursday’s resolution, which overwhelmingly passed 407-23, condemned hatred in multiple forms, including anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, police profiling and white nationalism.”

At Politico, Eliana Johnson and Melanie Zanona write, “She snidely refers to him as ‘Individual 1.’ She has denounced him for ‘sabotaging the economy.’ And she has accused him of engaging in ‘dehumanizing rhetoric.’ But this week, freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has been President Donald Trump’s dream come true. Amid a punishing run of bad news for Trump — ranging from his failed North Korea summit to the scathing testimony of his former lawyer Michael Cohen to an imminent political rebuke by the Republican Senate — Omar has instead consumed the political headlines, giving Democratic lawmakers a taste of the scandal and controversy that has dogged Republicans for the past two years.”

The AP reports: “A Minnesota man has admitted to hacking into state government databases in 2017 in retaliation for the acquittal of a police officer in the fatal shooting of a black motorist, Philando Castile. Cameron Thomas Crowley pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of intentional access to a protected computer. In exchange, four other counts will be dismissed. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of five years’ probation, but the judge ultimately will decide the sentence.”

The Star Tribune’s Liz Sawyer writes: “A 45TV anchor apologized Thursday on behalf of the station after a prominent sports analyst referred to ‘lynching ropes’ while calling a game in the Minnesota Boys’ State Hockey Tournament.”

Says Brian Bakst at MPR, “Minnesota school districts are halfway to winning flexibility from the Legislature to write off the winter’s snow days. The Senate voted 61-2 Thursday for a bill that would let district leaders shorten the academic year rather than schedule makeup days. Amid a brutal winter, many districts have called off a week or more of classes. … The bill makes clear that probationary teachers and other school staff won’t be punished for the reduced calendar. A companion House bill has yet to reach a floor vote. The current House version offers more limited relief by only excusing days canceled during a severe cold snap in late January.”

And at MPR, Paul Huttner says , “Here we go, again. There are still a few questions about our inbound weekend winter storm. But the broad brushstrokes are becoming clearer. A significant heavy wet snow event is almost certain for a big chunk of Minnesota Saturday into Sunday.… the rain-snow line is near the Twin Cities at noon Saturday. Second, a very heavy burst of snow is right over the Twin Cities at 6 p.m. Saturday. This storm looks likely to produce convective snow bursts Saturday afternoon and evening across southern Minnesota. That could mean thunder snow.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Dan Browning, “With more than 300 Taliban fighters firing rocket-propelled grenades, mortars and heavy weapons at 54 soldiers trapped in a remote mountain outpost in Afghanistan, Andrew Bundermann quickly realized his platoon was in deep trouble. … Then, drawing on his training, the young Army 1st lieutenant from Bovey, Minn., got to work. … On Thursday, citing his extraordinary leadership and bravery under fire, the Army paid tribute to Bundermann, awarding him the military’s second highest honor — the Distinguished Service Cross — during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota.”

Says Maya Rao in the Strib, “These days, Jermon Cooper takes extra time to teach her daughters how to cook their favorite Liberian dishes, reminding the girls that soon she may not be around to do it for them. ‘I want them to focus on school, so sometimes I just tell them we’ll be OK. … But deep down in my heart I know we will not be OK’, said Cooper. The Ramsey resident left Liberia in 1999 and became a licensed practical nurse. She has given birth to three children in the United States. And she is among hundreds of Liberians who will lose their legal status to remain in the United States after March 31, as President Donald Trump ends a program known as Deferred Enforced Departure (DED).”