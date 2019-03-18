I-35W traffic reduced to one lane to fix potholes

Sorry commuters. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Drivers can expect delays in the downtown Minneapolis construction zone on I-35W Monday and Tuesday as the Minnesota Department of Transportation patches potholes. … Scores of motorists have hit gaping holes that have opened up on both freeways in recent weeks. Twice last week, MnDOT shut down one lane on eastbound I-94 between the Portland Tunnel and Hiawatha Avenue to put down a temporary asphalt mix to shore up the crumbling pavement. Both times it failed.”

Senator Next Door (in the middle of the road). MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports: “As she runs for president, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says one of her key selling points is that she can appeal to independents and some Republicans along with Democrats. But some Minnesota Democrats say that from health care to climate change to paying for college, Klobuchar falls far short when it comes to representing them on important issues.”

Minnesota exceptionalism. City Pages’ Emily Cassel reports: “Until last week, Minnesota and the Beehive State (that’s Utah’s official nickname, by the way — we Googled it) were the only states left with 3.2 beer, the final holdouts in the war of attrition over watery, low-alcohol suds. Battles in said conflict were waged in Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas last year. … On Wednesday, Utah legislators reached a deal to get (slightly) higher-alcohol brews in grocery and convenience stores throughout the state. According to Utah Public Radio, drinkers will soon be able to snag beers “with as much as 4.0 percent alcohol by weight” during food runs. The original bill would have upped that number to 4.8 percent, something lawmakers say they’re open to revisiting in the future. … It also makes the North Star State the only one left with 3.2 laws on the books.”

Sunny outlook. WCCO reports: “After a February of heavy snow and temperatures persistently below average, Minnesotans are about to experience a week of sunshine and warming temperatures, with a string of 50-degree days in the forecast. … Forecaster Katie Steiner says the warming will kick in on Tuesday. Still, Monday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs just slightly below average, in the upper 30s, in the Twin Cities.”

In other news …

Woof: “Plane load of over 150 homeless cats and dogs lands in the Twin Cities” [KMSP]

RIP: “Tributes to former Minneapolis stand-up Raghav Mehta, who has died at 31” [Bring Me The News]

Well done: “Minnesota Whitecaps win Isobel Cup over Buffalo Beauts in overtime” [Pioneer Press]