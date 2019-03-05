Lawmakers agree to provide $13 million o continue fixing MNLARS

At the AP, Steve Karnowski writes, “Minnesota Senate leaders said Monday that they’ve agreed with Gov. Tim Walz and their House counterparts on plans to provide about $13 million in immediate funding so repairs can continue on the state’s troubled vehicle registration system and are working to find $10 million to compensate registrars around the state for losses incurred while trying to make it work.”

Also from the AP: “Minnesota, California and several other Democratic-led states announced they were challenging the Trump administration’s effort to set up obstacles for women seeking abortions, including barring taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Monday that the state filed a federal lawsuit in San Francisco that aims to block a new family planning rule from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. The rule shifts millions of dollars from Planned Parenthood to faith-based family planning organizations. Minnesota and 19 states said they would sue separately in Oregon on Tuesday.”

From KSTP-TV: “The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service said the snow cover in Minnesota stands at 18 inches through February. In 1965, February snow cover was recorded at 13 inches, which means the state’s snow pack is 5 inches higher than the year many parts of the state, including the St. Croix River, saw record-setting floodwaters.”

MPR’s Paul Huttner says, “The latest models continue to suggest a messy mix of rain, snow and possibly some ice across southern Minnesota next weekend. … In the areas that stay all snow, it could be a pile. It’s going to be interesting to see how this unfolds with each new model run this week. Will the above freezing air layer air get far enough north to produce a mix of rain and snow in the Twin Cities?”

For NPR, Susan Davis reports, “House Democrats are again considering a vote on a new resolution condemning anti-Semitism in response to recent comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., that senior members of the party and Jewish groups say play on anti-Semitic tropes. A House Democratic leadership aide said the vote could come as early as Wednesday. A spokesman for Omar has not responded to a request for comment on the resolution.”

At the AP, Steve Karnowski writes , “Minnesota Senate leaders said Monday that they’ve agreed with Gov. Tim Walz and their House counterparts on plans to provide aboutand are working to find $10 million to compensate registrars around the state for losses incurred while trying to make it work.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: “A Level 3 sex offender was found hiding on a school bus carrying St. Paul kindergartners back from a field trip last week. … Michael Charles Friedrichs, 61, pleaded guilty in 2011 to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct after he was accused of sneaking onto a Minneapolis school bus and masturbating near several elementary-school-age children. … In Thursday’s case, no police reports indicated he had contact with students or committed lewd acts.”

Paul Walsh of the Star Tribune writes, “A motorist randomly fired a stolen gun into another moving vehicle on an interstate just north of the Twin Cities, crashed into a ditch and was arrested moments later, according to charges filed Monday. The rolling shooting occurred about 1:40 p.m. Friday on northbound I-35 in Wyoming, the State Patrol said. Trinidad J. Garcia, 26, of Forest Lake, was charged in Chisago County District Court with second-degree assault, drive-by shooting and being a felon in possession of a firearm.”