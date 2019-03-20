Legislative auditor: BCA should be responsible for investigating fraud in child care program

The AP writes: “Minnesota’s legislative auditor recommends that responsibility for investigating fraud in the state’s troubled Child Care Assistance Program should be transferred from the agency that runs it to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. James Nobles said in a letter to lawmakers Tuesday that criminal investigations are more in line with the BCA’s mission rather than that of the Department of Human Services.”

At MPR, Dan Kraker tells us, “Enbridge Energy Partners spent just over $11 million lobbying Minnesota state government in 2018 — almost all of it advocating before the Public Utilities Commission — according to data released this week by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Enbridge also topped the list last year, when it spent $5.3 million. For the past several years Enbridge has advocated before the PUC for the highly contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, a $2.6 billion project to replace a corroding pipeline across northern Minnesota with a larger pipe along a different route. … Many of the other largest spenders were also energy companies and utilities that advocated before the PUC, including Xcel Energy, CenterPoint Energy and Freeborn Wind Energy.”

In the Pioneer Press, Andy Greder with an assist from the AP says, “ESPN analyst Jay Bilas thinks the NCAA selection committee did a decent job overall seeding this year’s tournament, though there is one matchup he would rather not see in the opening round. Bilas tells PodcastOne Sports Now co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg that matching Rick Pitino’s son — who coaches Minnesota — against his father’s former team is not a story line that the tournament needs. Bilas called the Minnesota-Louisville first-round matchup unnecessary and said it would draw attention to off-court issues when the focus should be on basketball itself at this time of the year.”

In the Star Tribune, Jim Buchta says, “It’s shaping up to be another hypercompetitive spring market for Twin Cities home buyers …. During February, sellers listed just 4,355 properties across the metro, 14 percent fewer than last February, according to a monthly report from the Minneapolis Area Realtors.”

The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor says , “Former Minnesota Attorneys Generalin Minneapolis. Swanson Hatch, P.A., will begin doing business next week, the firm announced Tuesday. They expect to represent clients in regulated industries such as health care, insurance, real estate and finance. The firm brings together the last two state attorneys general preceding newly elected Attorney General Keith Ellison, who took office in January. Both are litigators with a long history of working together in Minnesota’s legal community.”

Says Paul Huttner for MPR, “The warmest air in over 4 months blows into Minnesota by Friday. November 1 was the last time the thermometer at MSP Airport hit 50 degrees. Temperatures push 50 degrees again by Thursday and Friday afternoon. They blow past 50 Saturday. We hit a temperature speed bump Monday before another surge of mild air arrives next week. … If the mercury manages to hit 60 degrees next Thursday, that would make half of the first 10 opening day games at Target Field in the 60s. The Twins have had a remarkable run of weather luck on opening day.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo says, “On Monday, Lunds & Byerlys officials presented two alternate conceptual designs for a five-level building to a packed audience at Mt. Zion Temple on Summit Avenue. The plans call for four levels of apartments above a new grocery, spanning 24,000 square feet, as well as two levels of underground parking.”

Jennifer Bjorhus of the Strib reports, “With the arrival of warmer temperatures, Minnesotans may be putting their bags of de-icer into storage. But all the salt they sprinkled on the ground all winter in the name of safety? It’s hanging around. In fact, it’ll be here in July — and much, much longer than that. The sodium chloride, or salt, in most de-icers is now running off into lakes and streams with the meltwater, and it does not break down or disappear. And with no good way to treat it, the chloride has been accumulating in Minnesota’s waters, slowly poisoning them. About 50 Minnesota lakes and streams are now officially listed as impaired for chloride, meaning they don’t meet water quality standards.”