Marijuana legalization bill could clear tens of thousands of criminal records

That’s a lot of Minnesotans. MPR’s Briana Bierschbach reports: “If lawmakers legalize recreational marijuana this year, tens of thousands of Minnesotans are poised for forgiveness. … Under legalization bills introduced in the House and Senate, Minnesota would offer to clear people who have been convicted of possessing up to an ounce and a half of marijuana, as well as possession in a motor vehicle. … That could wipe clean the records of nearly 70,000 Minnesotans since 2010 alone. …”

Adopt-a-drain. KSTP’s Beth McDonough reports: “After all of the cold and snow this winter, rising temperatures are on the way this week, but with them, rain and a chance for flooding. … Before the rain falls, city crews were out checking storm drains on Sunday and early Monday morning, and encouraged residents to help out.”

Starting to consider it. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “Acknowledging a lack of trust around investigations of Minnesota officers who use deadly force, the state’s new public safety commissioner is among a growing set of law enforcement leaders now studying new approaches to such cases.”

When Fox News is condemning your remarks … The Washington Post’s Lindsey Bever reports: “Fox News Channel has condemned one of its hosts, Jeanine Pirro, amid mounting criticism over her recent on-air remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). … Pirro, also known as Judge Jeanine, opened her show Saturday criticizing Omar for what she called ‘anti-Israel sentiment’ and questioned whether it was rooted in Omar’s Islamic beliefs.”

In other news…

And hey, if she’s the nominee she won’t have to travel far to accept: