Minneapolis Park Board considers renaming streets around Bde Maka Ska

Cal-who? KMSP reports: “The Minneapolis Park Board Committee approved a resolution Wednesday night allowing them to remove ‘Calhoun’ from street names. … The board isn’t making any changes yet, however. … Several roads surrounding Bde Maka Ska were named after the lake when it was known as Lake Calhoun.”

Is it infrastructure week? The AP reports (via WCCO): “Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is pitching an infrastructure plan she says will provide $1 trillion to fix roads and bridges, protect against flooding and rebuild schools, airports and other projects.”

Makes sense. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “A new study of the upper Mississippi River suggests the economic benefits of preserving critical land in the river’s headwaters region could significantly outweigh the cost. … The nonprofit Nature Conservancy partnered with St. Paul-based Ecolab on the report. It underscores efforts to protect and restore land in the Upper Mississippi watershed, which stretches from the headwaters at Lake Itasca to the Twin Cities.”

Regis relo. The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “Regis Corp. plans to move its headquarters from Edina to Target Corp.’s former west corporate campus in Minneapolis. … Regis, which franchises and owns more than 8,000 hair salons worldwide, will occupy the top four floors of the building along Interstate 394, according to a Wednesday company news release. Regis expects to relocate early next year.”

In other news …

