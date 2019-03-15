Minnesota considers statewide ban on solvent TCE

Looking for solutions. The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports: “Minnesota legislators are considering a statewide ban on the solvent trichloroethylene following revelations that a White Bear Township manufacturer vented the carcinogen into the air at unsafe levels for more than a decade. … It’s a rare crackdown.”

Do our houses next. The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “As a deep snowpack melts and new rain falls, the risk of flooding is rising along the Minnehaha Creek, putting city crews on constant lookout to break up ice jams at bottlenecks throughout the city. … City crews had to use a backhoe to break up an ice jam there the morning of March 14, city media relations coordinator Sarah McKenzie said in an email. The crews also used the equipment at an ice jam point near 11th Ave. S. in the Hale neighborhood, she said.”

As it tends to. The Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot reportz: “The national rift over abortion and birth control split the Minnesota Capitol on Thursday with Republicans and Democrats colliding over dueling proposals on the politically charged issues.”

Taking precautions. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “St. Paul police officers are increasing patrols around the city’s mosques after mass shootings at New Zealand mosques on Friday.”

In other news…

Might be easier to list the places that don’t have potholes: “Twin Cities Pothole Watch 2019: Running List” [Patch]

Happy birthday: “Sid Hartman Turns 99!” [WCCO]

Look who discovered Minnesota hockey hair: “The Glories of Minnesota Hockey Hair, from the Mullet to the “Portobella”” [The New Yorker]