Minnesota House passes bill seeking to recoup costs of addressing opioid crisis

For the AP, Steve Karnowski reports, “The Minnesota House voted Monday night to hold drug manufacturers responsible for the state’s growing costs for dealing with the opioid crisis. The bill passed 94-34 after around four hours of debate that split mostly along party lines. It would support a wide range of prevention, education, intervention, treatment and recovery strategies. The state would pay for them by sharply raising its currently low annual registration fees for pharmaceutical manufacturers and drug wholesalers that sell or distribute opioids in Minnesota.”

In the Star Tribune, Jeffrey Meitrodt reports, “A Minnesota company is attracting the attention of investigators looking into the October crash of Lion Air Flight 610, the first of two fatal accidents that led to last week’s grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max jet. Rosemount Aerospace Inc., which employs about 1,600 people at its manufacturing facility in Burnsville, made sensors on the Lion Air flight that crashed into the sea soon after takeoff, killing all 189 people on board, according to a recent report in the Washington Post.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Minnesota motorists would be required to use hands-free devices when talking on the phone while driving under a bill that passed the state House on Monday night, after sponsors said the measure will cut down on distracted driving and save lives. The House approved the bill 106-21 with bipartisan support, though a few critics said it doesn’t go far enough because it doesn’t include tougher penalties for texting while driving, which is already illegal in Minnesota.”

At MPR, Brian Bakst says, “The inspector general of the Minnesota Department of Human Services is off the job Monday on investigative leave following a Minnesota legislative auditor’s report last week. The report found a ‘serious rift’ between Inspector General Carolyn Ham and investigators looking at fraud in the state Child Care Assistance Program. In an interview with MPR News, Ham took issue with the report, saying she is being treated as a scapegoat for problems in the department.”

The Star Tribune’s Brandon Stahl writes, “Minnesota prisoners with chronic hepatitis C infections must be provided with highly effective but costly antiviral drugs following a class-action lawsuit settlement. A group of five inmates infected with the virus sued the Department of Corrections in 2015, accusing the agency of withholding the new drugs from them despite the medications having a 95 percent cure rate.”

For MPR, Dan Kraker says , “that leads to inaccuracies and a lack of representation of communities of color in news coverage, according to a survey of about 250 reporters, editors, producers and other media professionals. Minnesota journalists also say they have not received enough training on understanding racial bias. … The survey found only about 20 percent of respondents believe that Minnesota media outlets do a ‘good’ or ‘excellent ‘job of portraying Indigenous people and people of color. Most rate the coverage as ‘poor’ or ‘fair’.”

This from the AP: “Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko Stores plans to close its remaining 120 department stores by mid-June. ShopKo said Monday the company was unable to find a buyer for its business. The company plans to begin winding down its retail operations this week. … those closings will affect an additional 5,000 employees.”

In the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rick Romell and Molly Beck report, “Foxconn Technology Group said Monday that the next phases of construction on its announced flat-screen plant in Racine County will begin by this summer. The plant — a ‘Gen 6’ liquid crystal display panel factory, or ‘fab’ — will begin production in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said. … Skepticism about Foxconn intensified last summer, when the company stopped saying it would build the ‘Generation 10.5’ factory specified in its state and local contracts. Such factories are much larger and more expensive than the Gen 6 plant Foxconn now says it will build, and can manufacture much larger screens. The company has cited changing global market conditions as the reason for its shift in plans.”