Minnesota legislators to get $1,500 raise

Getting a raise. The Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot reports: “Minnesota state legislators are set to get a $1,500-a-year pay bump, bringing their annual salary to $46,500. … The 3 percent increase was finalized during a Friday meeting of the Legislative Salary Council, an independent panel made up of Minnesotans who do not serve in the State Capitol. ”

Immigration story. KARE’s Boyd Huppert reports: “Spring should be a time of promise, but the Mulder Dairy is clouded by doom. … ‘Pretty depressing topic to talk about so I don’t really bring it up a whole lot,’ Kelsey Mulder said as he milked his father’s herd of 170 Holstein cows. … Mulder is counting the days until the United States of America — the only country he’s ever known — forces him to leave.”

Jerk(s). City Pages’ Hannah Jones reports: “It’s encouraging to see the signs of spring after such a punishing winter. Birds are chirping, the sun is high in the sky by the morning commute, and it won’t be long before we start seeing green grass again. … Except on the field of the Veterans Athletic Complex in Hastings. Because another sure sign of spring is reckless, rambunctious, and pointlessly destructive behavior by complete strangers. … Somebody drove onto the melty, waterlogged fields of the city park and did donuts, turning tight, aimless circles on the turf, ripping up sod as they went. It’s estimated that about 200,000 square feet of turf has been damaged, with gashes as deep as 10 inches.”

A sad loss. The Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider report: “A head-on, wrong-way crash on a highway in Arizona has the Twin Cities music community in mourning. … Musician, sound engineer and tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson died in the accident along with members of the British rock duo Her’s, with whom he had been traveling for all of March from the East Coast to the West Coast around the South by Southwest Music Conference in Austin, Texas.”

