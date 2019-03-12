Minnesota moose population is stable but low

Good news, bad news. MPR reports: “Northeastern Minnesota’s moose population remains stable but at a relatively low level, and the animals’ long-term survival remains uncertain. … Those are the key findings from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources annual moose survey. It’s the eighth consecutive January where researchers found stability in the herd.”

A late night strike last week. City Pages’ Hannah Jones writes: “Mohamed Hassan has been working for Amazon for three years, and the job has only gotten harder. He’s in the company’s fulfillment center in Shakopee, late at night, moving heavy packages. … The workload has ramped up to an ‘intolerable’ rate, he says, with packages moving by at increasing speeds and less and less room for error. Workers are reportedly allowed one mistake for every 2,200 items processed. Make too many, and you get fired. … ‘No one can meet this intense rate of demand,’ Hassan says. ‘Amazon treats us like robots. They just keep pushing us.’ … So from about midnight to 3 a.m. on Friday morning, Hassan and a group of late-night workers at the Shakopee facility stopped working, protesting the undue strain. They were mostly East African employees with heavy-lifting jobs.”

That’s a big loss. The Star Tribune’s James Walsh reports: “Micawber’s Books has been within a mutton-chop whisker of closing before, but neighbors, fans and customers always managed to rally for the eclectic and loved St. Anthony Park bookseller. … Not this time. … Black ice did what past business struggles couldn’t. Owner Tom Bielenberg slipped and fell on March 3, breaking a hip, two ribs and dislocating a couple of bones in his back. Thanks to what is expected to be at least a three-month convalescence for Bielenberg, Micawber’s will be closing for good, following a truncated store schedule this week and a final closing sale in April.”

Twin Cities to Duluth rail service coming? The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater reports: “Standing with a roster of local elected officials, Amtrak sounded enthusiastic about a partnership and the prospect of bringing the Northern Lights Express to Minnesota and Wisconsin. … ‘We’re going to work with this team,’ Amtrak’s Joe McHugh told the crowd, ‘and we’re going to deliver this service.’”

In other news …

Stillwater, more like too much water: “Stillwater to build 15-foot tall temporary wall for St. Croix River flooding” [KSTP]

MinnPost alum Ibrahim Hirsi talks to WNYC about the Ilhan Omar situation: “Somali-American Community Check-In” [WNYC]

Pucked up: “University of Minnesota hockey dynasty given last rites by empty Mariucci/’3M at Mariuicci’ arena” [City Pages]

On the weekends and weekdays after 5, they’ll just greet each other: “Downtown St. Paul to get greeters, other improvements in step toward possible business improvement district” [Pioneer Press]

Sweet: “Minnesota Girl, Paige Goehner, Wins Kids Baking Championship” [WCCO]