Minnesota regulators grant final approval for Line 3 oil pipeline project

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Minnesota utility regulators have granted their final approval to the contentious Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project. Opponents of the Line 3 project — including the state Commerce Department — petitioned the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider the approval it gave the project in June. The commission unanimously rejected that request Tuesday. Now the process moves to the courts. Tribes and environmental groups have already sued to overturn the state’s approval of the environmental review conducted for Line 3.”

The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “With help from the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota’s only black-led credit union expects to open checking and savings accounts by the end of the year. A City Council committee approved new details Tuesday on its contract with Association of Black Economic Power, the nonprofit behind Village Financial Cooperative, stipulating that the credit union open a brick-and-mortar location and at least 500 accounts in 2019.”

KSTP-TV reports: “It’s a first in Minnesota. Corrections officers wearing body-worn cameras. It’s a priority according to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher. … In 2016, a wall-mounted camera inside the facility recorded a Ramsey County deputy punching a suspect handcuffed to a chair, while other deputies stood by during the incident. The deputy is no longer employed by Ramsey County. … The proposal unveiled Tuesday at the monthly meeting of county leaders would cost $3.5 million over three years to buy 400 devices, including hardware and installation. The cost to store the data and retrieve it is extra.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson, “Roughly 1.5 million fewer painkillers are being prescribed each year in nine rural Minnesota communities as a result of an ambitious collaboration to battle the rising problem of opioid overdoses. The Minnesota Department of Health reported the reduction Tuesday at an event in Little Falls and called for new state grants to expand the approach. … Opioid abuse has become a top public health concern due to a seven-fold increase since 2000 in the rate of deaths from overdoses of prescription painkillers such as oxycodone and illicit opioids such as heroin.”

Johnathan Hogan of Idaho’s Post Register says, “A pair from Minnesota was arrested Tuesday morning after police found more than 40 pounds of marijuana in their car. Sam Said Shoua Lao and, 49, and Destiny Vang, 23, were stopped on Interstate 15 at about 5 a.m. after an automatic license plate reader indicated the vehicle was suspected to be involved in drug trafficking. … An Idaho Falls Police Department officer pulled them over for an improper lane change and driving 67 mph in a 65 mph zone.”

An AP story says , “A central Minnesota county has agreed to. The Sherburne County Board voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve the tax abatement for Jet Stream LLC, whose parent company is Google. Google is proposing to build the 375,000-square-foot (34,839-square-meter) data center on about 300 acres (121 hectares) owned by Xcel Energy next to the Sherburne County Generating Station.”

MPR’s Mark Zdechlik says, “As state lawmakers consider banning tobacco sales statewide to people under 21, city councils in Albert Lea and Arden Hills passed their own ordinances Tuesday. The two Minnesota cities joined more than two dozen other cities and counties across the state in adopting policies requiring people to be 21 years old to buy tobacco products.”

Says Stribber Rick Nelson, “After 11 years of creating some of the city’s most memorable sweets and breads, the Salty Tart is leaving Minneapolis. Today. ‘It’s a lot of things,’ said chef/owner Michelle Gayer. ‘I need a break. I’m exhausted. It’s too much responsibility for one girl, and I want to spend more time with my kids.’ Not to fret: the St. Paul location is remaining opening.”