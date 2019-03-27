Mississippi flooding could cost St. Paul $750,000

A river runs over it. Emma Nelson at the Star Tribune crunches the numbers on flooding in downtown St. Paul this spring: “Mississippi River flooding this spring could cost the city of St. Paul $750,000. The river has surpassed major flood stage — 17 feet — in downtown St. Paul, and is expected to reach 20 feet by early next week, according to National Weather Service predictions. … The state and federal governments may reimburse the city for mitigation costs, but it’s unclear at this point whether that will happen, said Mike Lovas, St. Paul emergency management department spokesman.”

Ayd Mill going to pot. Tad Vezner at the Pioneer Press finds another costly outcome of this year’s volatile winter for St. Paul: “Following a barrage of public complaints, St. Paul officials say they will repave crumbling, pothole-laden Ayd Mill Road this season — a project that was not slated for another two years. … The announcement for the $3.5 million project came after city officials already had released their list of road projects for 2019. The total budget for the old ‘mill and overlay’ list was $2.7 million — meaning the Ayd Mill project alone will surpass it.”

The state joins the fight. According to the Associated Press, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights is interested in joining a lawsuit accusing the Anoka-Hennepin school district of discriminating against a transgender student: “The department has asked the Anoka County District Court to intervene in the teen’s lawsuit, which alleges administrators at Coon Rapids High School violated the student’s constitutional rights by not allowing him to use the boys’ locker room as a member of the swim team. Minnesota’s American Civil Liberties Union’s chapter says the school board singled out the student and forced him to use a separate changing room.”

Kids these days. Inforum has a piece on some Moorhead teens going door-to-door with a bogus fundraising story: “Victims report the kids identify themselves as Moorhead High School students who say they need money to put together an electric car for science class. The group is said to carry pink paperwork that looks like homework along with a supply list. One man said he gave them $7 because he is a ‘sucker for kids learning.’ However, he then noticed the kids acting suspiciously, prompting him to call the school to verify if there was a fundraiser.”

In other news …

Retired NBA forward Kris Humphries, a star at Hopkins High and the University of Minnesota, writes about his career , from an embarrassing middle school swimming gaffe to the “boos” at Madison Square Garden: “I was the fourth forward in New Jersey. I wasn’t getting any minutes. It was pretty much over. Then one night, we were getting blown out in Miami, and Avery Johnson put me in. I made a stop. Made another stop and grabbed a board. Then the next time down the floor,

Where’s the Space Force when we need them? “Aliens on Minnesota’s North Shore: Galactic receiving station opens in Grand Marais” [City Pages]

St. Paul is for scooters: “Lime’s shareable bikes won’t be back on St. Paul, MN, streets this year — but its scooters will” [Pioneer Press]

Get your questions ready: “Nikki Haley to speak in Twin Cities on May 19” [KSTP]

Green B’eh: “Packers pursue preseason game in Canada” [KARE]

This week’s James Beard nominees: “3 Twin Cities chefs honored with James Beard award nominations” [Star Tribune]

How soon is now? “Dairy Queen Is Launching Baskets Of Chicken & Waffles Soon” [FoodBeast]

Road hog: “Minnesota deputy finds pig in swerving driver’s lap” [KMSP]