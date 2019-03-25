Mississippi River nearing flood stage in Twin Cities

Floodwatch. KSTP reports: “Monday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is expected to release a flood update. … In St. Paul, the Mississippi River is expected to reach major flood stage Monday. … Over the weekend, Ramsey County officials increased flood preparation efforts. Search and rescue boats were readied for deployment and deputies took turns running search and rescue drills. Additionally, St. Paul city officials issued some road closures, which began at 10 p.m. Sunday.”

How you go from bad to worse. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “River levels are rising around Minnesota, along with worries about flooding that could damage homes and businesses. … One place where flood waters can pose a safety risk is a nuclear power plant. So how prepared are Minnesota’s two nuclear plants, at Prairie Island and Monticello, for a possible flood?”

None of this Mueller Lite crap. WCCO reports: “Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is also in the running for the 2020 presidential race, is calling for Robert Mueller’s full report to be released to the public. … Klobuchar appeared Monday on CBS This Morning, telling Gayle King, Bianna Golodryga and John Dickerson that she’s demanding to see the entire report.”

Today in vigilantes. The Pioneer Press’ Sarah Horner reports: “It’s a well-known law enforcement tactic. … A police officer goes online pretending to be minor. An adult messages the undercover officer, assuming they are connecting with someone underage. The talk turns sexual and a meeting is arranged. Then, the adult shows up to find law enforcement instead of the minor and gets busted. … Of the eight cases charged in Ramsey County alone since January, one came with a twist. … Masudee Adesina Ojetokun showed up to meet a 15-year-old girl in New Brighton last fall, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court. But the 31-year-old St. Paul man instead was confronted by someone from a group aimed at exposing and publicly humiliating suspected child predators.”

In other news…

Yikes: “Man arrested in Eden Prairie with stolen guns, explosive material in U-Haul” [KMSP]

State of hockey indeed: “Minnesota rules: St. Cloud State, UMD, Mankato land No. 1 hockey seeds” [Star Tribune]

384 home runs: “Sandlot Marathon 2019” [KARE]