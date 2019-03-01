Noor pleads not guilty in death of Justine Damond

Not a surprise, but there it is. The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong reports: “Ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor formally pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and manslaughter charges in the July 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. … Noor did not speak during the 30-minute evidentiary hearing, but his attorney Thomas Plunkett entered the plea on his behalf.”

Everyone’s a critic. City Pages’ Hannah Jones reports: “Minnesota Rep. Josh Heintzeman doesn’t often criticize art on his Facebook page. But last week, the Republican from Nisswa went off on a painting currently on display in the Bockley Gallery in Minneapolis. … The piece in question is called Standing Rock 2016. It’s about 8 feet tall and 10 feet wide, according to a report by MPR, and its size and bright color palette give it a lambent, twilit glow from a distance. A metal pipeline disappears under a glowing river and emerges from the mouth of a beast. Attack dogs with two heads rush at a small crowd of protesters, as fat cats in suits smoke cigars and look on. Brightly colored frogs emerge from the river as if to come to its defense, lashing out with their tongues. … And, in the bottom right hand corner, a clearly depicted President Donald Trump gropes the breast of a blindfolded Lady Justice, all the while grabbing at her crotch. This was the part of the painting Heintzeman disliked the most.”

Interesting to see Angie Craig voting for this. The Hill’s Juliegrace Brufke reports: “In a shocking upset for House Democrats, Republicans managed Wednesday to amend a bill aimed at strengthening background checks on gun purchase to include language requiring that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) get notified when an undocumented immigrant attempts to purchase a gun.”

Go back to the lottery, for Pete’s sake. The Brainerd Dispatch’s Brainerd Dispatch, On Feb and At A.M. report: “Wednesday, Feb. 27, Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., introduced legislation to return the Boundary Waters Canoe Area reservation portal on recreation.gov for nonmotorized and motorized boats back to the lottery system. … Currently, the U.S. Forest Service operates on a first-come, first-served basis.”

In other news…

That’s a lot of acid: “Fire Officials: 5,400 Gallons Of Nitric Acid Spilled In Minneapolis” [WCCO]

Looks fancy: “The wait is over as ND’s first medical pot dispensary welcomes customers today in Fargo” [Fargo Forum]

Pretty cool “‘Our mountain’: Two Duluthians ski 15 miles across Lake Superior” [Duluth News Tribune]

Relatedly: “It Would Take a Single Zamboni 693 Years to Resurface All of Lake Superior” [Jalopnik]

Not in the fun way: “Lindsay Whalen has had rollercoaster first year at Minnesota” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

Of note: “Hamline’s Black Student Collective 50 years strong” [Spokesman-Recorder]

Spoiler: It’s the University of Wisconsin. “Which School Has Most Fortune 500 CEOs?” [Chief Executive]

Local liquor love: “Sun Country to offer new booze options from Minnesota makers” [Bring Me The News]