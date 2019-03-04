Omar responds to latest accusations of anti-Semitism

At USA Today, William Cummings writes, “On Friday, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., called on Omar to apologize for ‘a vile, anti-Semitic slur’ she made at a town hall event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday where she suggested Israel demands ‘allegiance’ from American lawmakers. … Omar said she was ‘sensitive to’ and ‘pained by’ accusations of intolerance. But she added that ‘it’s almost as if every single time we say something, regardless of what it is we say,’ she and Tlaib are ‘labeled’ and ‘that ends the discussion because we end up defending that and nobody ever gets to have the proper debate of what is happening with Palestine.’ Critics said Omar’s remarks played into old doubts about the loyalty of American Jews.”

At Talking Points Memo, Josh Marshall writes, “Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has an army of critics who want to silence anyone in mainstream American politics (which includes anyone elected to Congress) who is critical of Israel. … But it is also true that she routinely uses words or phrases charged with deep anti-Semitic histories. … American citizens are entitled to espouse foreign policy views of whatever sort they want. The American Jewish community’s support for Israel has had a decisive impact on US foreign policy toward Israel going back decades. … But it is equally true that the anchor of unequivocal US policy support for Israel today and specifically the Israeli right is far more anchored among conservative white evangelical Christians than it is among Jews. As anyone who follows these issues knows, the American Jewish community is increasingly divided over the policies of the right-wing governments which have dominated Israel for the last generation.”

Meanwhile, the Star Tribune’s Mara Klecker reports: Authorities are looking into a report of a threatening graffiti message aimed at Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. A photo showing the words ‘Assassinate Ilhan Omar’ was posted to Insta­gram on Feb. 22. The man who posted the photo wrote that he saw it written on a stall in the men’s room at a Holiday gas station in Rogers. The post gained more attention after Omar tweeted it on Friday.”

Says Tom Olsen in the Duluth News Tribune, “The city of Duluth will appeal a decision to reinstate a police officer who was fired after he was captured on video dragging a handcuffed man through the downtown skywalk in 2017. An arbitrator gave officer Adam Huot his job back, with a lengthy unpaid suspension, and a district court judge in December refused to overturn the award. While a recent Minnesota Supreme Court case featuring similar issues was decided in favor of a Twin Cities police officer and his union, Duluth City Attorney Gunnar Johnson said he will continue to contest Huot’s case at the state Court of Appeals.”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Mike Hughlett . “Frontier Communications has received over $100 million in federal grants to improve rural broadband in Minnesota over the past four years, yet complaints about its internet service suffuse a state investigation of the company. Minnesota regulators last year commissioned an inquiry into Frontier after fielding numerous complaints. In January, the Minnesota Department of Commerce issued a report concluding Frontier may have broken at least 35 state laws and failed its customers with

For the PiPress, Christopher Magan writes, “Should the Minnesota Legislature have a say about when students are taught civics? How about whether they write in cursive — or learn when it is OK to touch or kiss someone? Some state lawmakers think so. School leaders typically are not fond of the Legislature enshrining curriculum decisions in state law. But every legislative session, there’s a handful of bills — among the hundreds of pieces of education-related legislation debated at the Capitol — that aim to do just that. ‘We always get concerned about micromanagement from St. Paul when it comes to curriculum’, said Kirk Schneidawind, executive director of the Minnesota School Boards Association. There’s no shortage of proposals this year.”

Also, this from Jamie DeLage in the PiPress, “After record February snows followed by another 5 inches on the first day of March, St. Paul city officials announced winter parking restrictions will take effect Monday. Details of the restrictions were announced at a news conference Sunday at Fire Department headquarters. City streets narrowed by ever-growing snowbanks have been a concern of emergency officials. Beginning at noon Monday, parking is not allowed on even-numbered sides of residential streets.”

Dan Kraker of MPR says, “Lake Superior is nearly 90 percent covered with ice, with a chance it could reach 100 percent ice coverage yet this winter — something that hasn’t happened on the big lake since 1996, the only time it’s occurred since record-keeping began 47 years ago. But despite all that ice, the ice caves at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in northern Wisconsin will likely not be accessible to the public this winter.”