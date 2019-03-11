Poll finds Klobuchar struggling to make impact among Iowa caucus-goers

Says Artsead Herndon in The New York Times, “Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders lead a new poll of likely Iowa caucus-goers released this weekend … Other candidates — including Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota — have struggled to make an imprint, the poll found. The poll also asked respondents about their policy priorities. Progressive ideas such as raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans, the bold climate action known as the Green New Deal, and a “Medicare for all” health care system all enjoyed widespread support among likely caucus-goers.”

For the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh reports, “Seizures of methamphetamine in Minnesota surged at an alarming level last year, as have confiscations of other illicit drugs, state public safety officials said, and a major bust already this year suggests the influx is not letting up. Law enforcement seized nearly 1,150 pounds of meth in 2018, a total that tops the previous two years combined and is more than five times the amount in 2014.”

In the Pioneer Press, Kristi Belcamino reports, “Kelly Catlin, the Arden Hills native who helped the U.S. women’s pursuit team win the silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, died Friday at her home in California. She was 23. Catlin’s father, Mark Catlin, told the bicycle racing magazine VeloNews that his daughter killed herself. Catlin, her sister Christine and brother Colin were triplets.”

Says Andrew Wig for the Sun-Current, “Of the 5,400 apartment units spread across nearly 100 buildings in Edina, 18 percent have rents that would qualify as ‘affordable housing’ by the commonly accepted standards. But they’re not guaranteed to stay that way. … The HRA proceeded to vote unanimously to authorize the crafting a legal agreement that commits $350,000 for the preservation of affordable housing at 7008 Sandell Ave., an 11-unit apartment building known as Galleria Flats. ‘It’s the first time we’ve ever done anything like this,’ said [Edina Housing and Redevelopment Authority] Member Mary Brindle, who, like the rest of the HRA, also serves on the Edina City Council.”

The New York Times’ Emily Flitter and Stacy Cowley report

:

“Wells Fargo has spent years publicly apologizing for deceiving customers with fake bank accounts, unwarranted fees and unwanted products. Its top executives say that because they have eliminated the aggressive sales targets that spurred bad behavior, the bank’s culture has changed. Many employees say that is news to them. There is no evidence that employees are secretly opening accounts in customers’ names or tricking them into buying unnecessary auto insurance, as some did in the past. The bank has altered how it pays workers and added safeguards to catch bad behavior. But Wells Fargo workers say they remain under heavy pressure to squeeze extra money out of customers.”

Says Ron Trenda for MPR, “Metro area highs are projected to reach the low to mid-40s Wednesday, followed by lower 40s Thursday and lower 30s on Friday. … Forecast models show between 1 and 2 inches of precipitation (rain and the water content of snow) will be possible this week. That could cause some localized flooding problems.”

The PiPress’ Jace Fredrick writes: “This year marked the 10th edition of the All-Hockey Hair Team from the Minnesota state hockey tournament, and the last. In his yearly Hockey Hair video, put on by Game On! Minnesota, Fallon ad man John King confirmed the news that this will be his last hockey hair video, ending a now famous yearly tradition that coincides with the conclusion of the boys hockey state tournament.”