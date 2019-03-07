Proposal calls for at-large election of some Minneapolis council seats

Risk of re-ward. KSTP’s Todd Wilson reports: “A proposal that has been brought forward in Minneapolis would completely change the way the City Council looks and operates. … It involves reducing the number of wards and going to more of an at-large system. … Currently, the city is divided into 13 wards of roughly equal population. A council member is elected from each of those 13 wards.”

Cedar-Riverside safety concerns. MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “The death of a 17-year-old on a day when several others were injured by gunfire has galvanized residents of the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in Minneapolis. Dozens filled a conference room to tell top police officials of their concerns Wednesday.”

Trying to clean up a mess. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “City leaders in Minneapolis are poised to give retroactive approval to a documentary film crew that shadowed police officers, even though questions remain about whether some of the footage should have been disclosed in court.”

The lucky may get luckier. The AP reports (via the St. Cloud Times): “Future lottery jackpot winners in Minnesota could be allowed to remain anonymous under a bill making its way through the Legislature.”

In other news …

Yet another Klobuchar story: “Amy Klobuchar on Al Franken, Brett Kavanaugh and the Road Ahead” [Rolling Stone]

Pretty decent: “Sun Country Offering Weather Waiver Ahead Of Weekend Snowstorm” [WCCO]

At least one reason to go to Target Field: “Twins lowering prices for hot dogs, beer and other ballpark favorites” [KMSP]

Like a food court, but with higher prices: “New North Loop food hall will launch 4 micro-restaurants by rising chefs” [Star Tribune]