St. Paul schools continue to show racial disparities in discipline

Needs improvement. Josh Verges at the Pioneer Press covered the release of a St. Paul Public Schools suspension report on Tuesday: “Black students, who make up 31 percent of district students, received 73 percent of suspensions in the first quarter of this school year, according to a recent report to the state. Last school year, 74 percent of suspensions went to black students. American Indian students are suspended at an even higher rate.”

Hauling asphalt. KSTP has updated lane closures for pothole repair: “Both directions of I-35W will be closed daily between I-94 and Highway 62 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday. MnDOT officials advise taking I-94, Interstate 394, Highway 100 and Highway 62 as detours.”

Checking references. Louis Jacobson at Politifact takes on the claim that African-American incarceration dropped 65 percent under former Hennepin County Attorney Amy Klobuchar: “When Klobuchar became county attorney in 1999, the African-American incarceration rate was 946 per 100,000. In 2006, her last full year in the office, the rate had fallen to 287 per 100,000. … When we showed the data to Marc Mauer, executive director of the Sentencing Project, he said that ‘the decline in the jail rate (under Klobuchar) is quite substantial.'”

Hell on wheels. Tim Nelson at MPR News reports on potential improvements on Metro Transit buses and trains: “Wes Kooistra said riders will find more cops, more snow shoveling, more bus routes and more people ready to take their complaints about Metro Transit. An increase in cleaning staff should also mean cleaner trains. … Passengers have also been complaining of rampant smoking, drug use, drinking and disorderly behavior like masturbation, playing music and other disturbances, particularly on trains that don’t have Metro Transit operators in the same space as riders.”

Chris Juhn at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder covered the “Muslim Solidarity Gathering” on March 16 at the Dar Al Farooq Center in Bloomington, following the recent terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand: “, who herself has been a target of anti-Muslim sentiment. ‘You can choose to have suspicions that ultimately become hate, or you can have a curiosity develop that turns into love.’”

Try and catch the wind. Paul Huttner at MPR News has some highlights from a report released earlier this month by energy research group BloombergNEF: “Renewable power produced 25 percent of electricity in Minnesota last year, and the mix is overall trending toward more renewables and less coal.”

