St. Paul to close downtown streets in anticipation of Mississippi flooding

Keep this in mind for all your Downtown St. Paul weekend plans. KMSP reports: “City of St. Paul plans to close several streets downtown this weekend in advance of spring flooding on the Mississippi River. … The street closures will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Mississippi River is forecasted to be 14 above the ordinary high water level on Sunday.”

Congratulations to the shareholders. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “PolyMet on Thursday received the last permit it needs for the contentious copper-nickel mine it’s planning near Hoyt Lakes. … The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday morning that it approved a wetlands permit allowing PolyMet to discharge dredged and fill material into over 900 acres of water as the company develops and builds its mine.”

It takes a mussel. The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “As of February, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has officially designated Bde Maka Ska, Lake Harriet and Lake Nokomis as infested with zebra mussels. The DNR makes such declarations in an absolute fashion: If a single zebra mussel has ever been found in a body of water, it is declared infested. … But the true health of Minneapolis’ lakes is more complicated and optimistic, according to Mike Sorensen, the aquatic invasive species program administrator at the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.”

Coming in early April. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports: “With all tournament events within a mile of one another, the upcoming NCAA Final Four in downtown Minneapolis will be easily walkable. … ‘We want people to come downtown,’ Final Four local organizing committee operations chief Cydni Bickerstaff said. ‘Come to work Friday, but knock off early and take advantage of all that’s here.’”

In other news…

